Lionel Messi’s World Cup Instagram Post Is Now the Most-Liked Ever

By Regina Sienra on December 21, 2022

 

The Argentinian national soccer team made history after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup last Sunday. However, the eyes of the world were fixed on its star: Lionel Messi, considered the best active player and one of the greatest of all time. Over the course of the tournament, he broke a handful of records, from most World Cup match appearances with 26 to becoming Argentina's top goal scorer in World Cups with a count of 13. On top of that, Messi also broke another record off the field: his celebratory post on Instagram became the most-liked post of all time on the platform.

“WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it……,” reads Messi’s caption. “Thank you very much to my family, to all those who support me and also to everyone who believed in us. We have proved once again that when us Argentines fight together and united, we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities; it is the strength of all of us fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!!”

The World Cup was the only major soccer trophy the Argentinian star still had to win, so it's no surprise every fan of the sport, regardless of their favorite team or nationality, joined him in celebrating this achievement. Messi had also announced that Qatar 2022 would be his final shot at the World Cup, so the popularity of the post evokes a sigh of relief that a legend did achieve this feat before retirement. Fortunately, his career isn't over yet—he has said that he still wants to play some more matches as a world champion. “We will be seeing each other very soon,” he wrote at the end of the caption.

As of writing, the post has received over 67 million likes, taking the crown from the picture of an egg, which now trails it by about 10 million likes. Messi's later posts, which chronicle the trip back to Buenos Aires alongside the trophy—whether it's aboard a plane or waking up next to it in bed—are not doing bad either. The former has 39 million likes, while the latter has over 46 million. In a way, it's the digital equivalent of the drone footage of the crowds in Argentina after they won the final match.

To stay up to date with what this soccer legend is up to after winning the World Cup, you can follow Messi on Instagram.

As of writing, the post has received over 67 million likes.

 

Messi's later posts, which chronicle the trip back to Buenos Aires alongside the trophy are not doing bad either. One has earned 46 million likes.

 

Lionel Messi: Instagram
h/t: [BBC]

