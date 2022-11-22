Home / Inspiring

Japanese Fans Stay Behind To Clean Up Stadium After 2022 World Cup Opener

By Jessica Stewart on November 22, 2022
Japanese Soccer Fans Pick Up Trash at 2022 World Cup

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

The World Cup has just started in Qatar and though Japan doesn't play until Sunday, Japanese fans have already been making a splash. Influencer Omar Farooq posted a video taken at the end of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. To his amazement, Japanese fans stayed behind at the end of the game to ensure that the stadium was spotless. That's right, they picked up everyone's trash.

In the video he posted to Instagram, Farooq is in awe of the fans, as they sweep the aisles holding trash bags and make sure that everything is spotless. This type of behavior isn't unusual in Japan, where everyone is taught from a young age that they must clean up before leaving. It's a cultural norm that is a sign of respect and it is clearly something carried forward into any space in any country.

“Someone convince me that this is normal. The Japanese fans decided to clean the stadium. It's not even their match,” exclaimed Farooq in the video, which has gone viral. “When I asked them, ‘Why are you cleaning something not related to you?', the answer was, ‘Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place.'”

Japanese Soccer Fans Pick Up Trash at 2022 World Cup

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

This isn't the first time that Japanese fans have shown their willingness to clean up at the World Cup. Even after their heartbreaking loss to Belgium in the final 16 of the 2018 World Cup, they made sure the stadium was spotless, just as they'd done during the entire competition.

“Cleaning up after football matches is an extension of basic behaviors that are taught in school, where the children clean their school classrooms and hallways,” Scott North, professor of sociology at Osaka University, told the BBC at the time. “With constant reminders throughout childhood, these behaviors become habits for much of the population.”

According to North, cleaning up at an international event like the World Cup is a way for the Japanese to show off their culture and demonstrate the pride they have in caring for the planet. So, for the remainder of the 2022 World Cup, expect these fans to continue their cleaning routine.

One influencer was shocked when he saw Japanese fans cleaning up the stadium after the opening game at the 2022 World Cup.

Cleaning up after yourself—and others—is taught from a young age in Japan and Japanese fans first made a splash after tidying up the stadium during the 2018 World Cup.

Japanese fans pick up trash after World Cup match

h/t: [LADbible]

Related Articles:

Modern Samurai Soldiers in Japan Are Using Their Sword Skills to Pick Up Trash

Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can

English Soccer Teams Pause Game to Allow Muslim Players to Break Their Ramadan Fast

People Are Picking Up Trash and Sharing Before-and-After Photos for the “Trashtag Challenge”

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Forbidden From Being a Musician as a Child Releases Album at 95 and Wins Latin Grammy
Elementary School Students Learn ASL to Communicate With Deaf Cafeteria Worker
Best Friends Move In Together and Are Helping Raise Each Other’s Kids
Woman’s Résumé Takes the Cake for Creativity, It’s Actually Printed on a Cake
Rail Worker Stops Bike Thief, Stays 4 Hours After Shift to Return It to the Owner
Lena Horne Makes History as the First Black Woman to Have a Broadway Theater Named After Her

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Buys the House Her Mother Cleaned for 43 Years
Baker Had the Sweetest Reaction to the Long Line on Her Restaurant’s Opening Day
Woman With Vitiligo Transforms the Spots on Her Skin Into Colorful Works of Body Art
61-Year-Old Mom Models Her Son’s Fashion Brand and Goes Viral
Meet Haben Girma: The Disability Rights Advocate Fighting for Access and Equal Opportunities Around the World
Disney’s First Plus-Sized Protagonist Is a Ballet Dancer in New Short ‘Reflect’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.