Listen to the Man Who Holds the World Record for Lowest Vocal Note

Most voices can be assigned into the four main vocal ranges—soprano, alto, tenor, or bass. Many singers would strain their voice in an attempt to reach an extra high or low note, however, a few gifted vocalists can achieve surprising pitches that sound almost inhuman. Take Tim Storms, for example. He holds the Guinness World Records for “lowest note produced by a man” and the “widest vocal range.”

Storms' world record for the lowest note was first certified in January 2002, however he’s since broken his own record. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-born bass vocalist was recorded singing The Lonesome Road (originally recorded in 1927, by Gene Austin) at Citywalk Studios in Branson, Missouri, USA, on March 30, 2012. The video was made by Alpha Sound in order to demonstrate the quality of Sony EX15LP headphones. Even without wearing the headphones, you can still appreciate the ultra-low notes Storms sings into the mic. He manages to achieve a frequency of 0.189 Hz. That’s eight octaves below the lowest G on the piano. But according to Storm, he can sing even lower than this. He claims his lowest note can only be heard by elephants!

Storms also holds the record for the widest vocal range of any human at 10 octaves, ranging from G/G#-5 to G/G#5 (0.7973 Hz – 807.3 Hz).

Listen to Storms sing below.

Tim Storms holds the Guinness World Records for “lowest note produced by a human” and the “widest vocal range.”

This is the lowest note sung by a woman.

