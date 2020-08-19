Woman With World’s Longest Legs Embraces Her Uniqueness and Inspires Others

At 6'9″, there's no doubt that Mongolian-born Rentsenkhorloo (aka Renny) Bud is a tall woman. And while her stature is undoubtedly impressive on its own, her long legs are what make her height all the more awe-inspiring—they measure 53 inches long, which is nearly four and a half feet. To further put that into perspective, Russian model Ekaterina Lisina is the current Guinness World Records holder for the World’s Longest Legs, measuring 52.2 inches long. If Bud was to apply, she would officially hold the title.

Bud is part of a tall family. Her dad is 6'10” and her mother is 6'1″. “I was the tallest all the time in kindergarten and school,” she explains to My Modern Met. While towering over other kids can make school more difficult, Bud learned to embrace who she is and is now comfortable with her body and long legs. “Sometimes, it’s annoying when people stare at you, but I feel it’s normal.”

It’s certainly easier to retrieve items off high shelves, but getting dressed has its own distinct disadvantages for Bud. “I never can find pants and shoes in Asia,” she laments. Luckily, now living in Chicago, she is able to buy clothing from stores in the U.S. Wearing apparel that makes her feel good often includes making herself even taller. She regularly rocks heels to further accentuate her height and show off her long legs.

Rentsenkhorloo (aka Renny) Bud may not be the tallest woman in the world, but she has the longest legs, measuring 53 inches long.

