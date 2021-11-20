Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.

There's more to the LUMIPOD than meets the eye. Although it looks like only a bedroom, you enter the cabin through an inconspicuous curved entry door at the side of the bedroom. This space takes up the majority of the cabin and is finished with light materials and a large curtain for covering up the windows. But hidden behind the bedroom wall are essentials for any cabin: a bathroom, wardrobe, and small technical room.

If watching nature through glass is just not close enough, you're able to let in some fresh air thanks to the curved retractable windows. This design element allows LUMIPOD to transform from a luxury hotel room in the woods to a whimsical open-air patio.

LUMIPOD cabin is available in a series of sizes from a small hotel room of 18 square meters (194 square feet), a “family cocoon” of 42 square meters (452 square feet), and even a LUMIPOD Sauna.

The LUMIPOD cabin is a circular design that frames perfect views of the surrounding natural landscape.

Retractable LUMICENE windows allow for an even closer relationship to the outdoors.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by LUMICENE.

