Looking for a unique nature getaway? These pods will certainly fit the bill. ZJJZ Atelier has created a series of cabins in the forests of Jiangxi, China, called The Seeds which are enclosed in pine shingles and mirrored aluminum. They will be part of the available units for the Tree Wow Hotel, the second design by the firm. Previously, ZJJZ designed the similarly whimsical Mushroom for the hotel development.

“Like the roofs of a plant, this reflective cladding anchors each house to the earth, while the pine shingles give the structures a warm, soft aesthetic, allowing them to blend into the surrounding nature,” explains ZJJZ.

The nature-inspired palette truly elevates the playful form of the pods and matches the reddish hues of the forest. The pods are slightly elevated from the ground on stilts and are each accessed by a staircase, creating a more dramatic procession into the building. The bottoms of the pods are covered in the mirrored aluminum and visually reconnect the pods though they are physically separated from the forest floor.

The interior of the pods is about as magical as the form itself. Thin strips of wood in slightly different shades elegantly curve around the pod. This warm material perfectly matches the palette and aesthetic of the pod and makes for a serene experience for guests.

Once a guest enters their pod, they will find a bedroom, bathroom, storage, and a lounge area in the “attic” that takes advantage of the tall interior space. This lounge space has access to a dramatic circular window that perfectly frames views out to nature.

If you can’t make it to the Seeds at the Tree Wow Hotel, be sure to scroll through the following incredible photographs of the project taken by Tian Fangfang.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tian Fangfang.