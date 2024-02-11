Watch a Trombone Player Perform a Goosebump-Inducing Solo That Surprises the Rest of the Band

Music can evoke a myriad of emotions. But have you ever seen a performance so good that it gives you goosebumps? A presentation from the Benedict College Trombone section has been making rounds online for it's sheer display of talent. Soloist William Bilal dazzles the crowd with an electrifying rendition of “Black & Blues” by Al Jarreau.

The performance took place during a “Trombone Battle” between Benedict College's BC Funk Phi Slide and Miles College' MC Trombone Section in 2019. The trombone section was playing on their stadium stands in celebration of Homecoming, but it takes their fellow band members by surprise. “To all the people wondering why the band is so hype, we had never heard them play this at all,” wrote Brenard Robinson, who experienced this performance firsthand. “It was our first time hearing it along with the rest of the crowd.”

Bilal's solo performance not only displays pure love for music, but also a unique ability to make the make the trombone sing. Since then, Benedict College Trombone section has made “Black & Blues” a key element of their repertoire, performing it several more times. They've also built on Bilal's abilities by incorporating them into their own version of “Fish Fry Blues.”

Talent seems to run in the musician's family, as his older brother, Hank Bilal, is also a prodigious trombone player who performed in the 2008 Grammys, sharing the stage with Aretha Franklin. Since then, the brothers have even put on some shows together.

h/t: [Reddit]

