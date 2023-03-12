Home / Animals / Dogs

Devoted Service Dog Stays by Human’s Side the Whole Time He’s in the Hospital

By Regina Sienra on March 12, 2023

The unwavering love and loyalty of dogs mean they'll be there for their humans through thick and thin. A sweet pup named Magnus is the ultimate proof of the sentiment. His human, Brian Benson, ended up in the ER after having a hard time breathing and had to stay there for three nights as doctors were figuring out what was wrong. Through a stressful hospital stay and a worrisome diagnosis, Magnus was able to stick around and keep the spirits up—providing relief for Benson and his young daughters.

“I went to the emergency room this morning for what I was hoping would be ‘nothing' and it turned out to maybe be something serious,” recalled Benson in one of his first Instagram posts since the incident. “My family is not allowed to stay with me after visiting hours. Thankfully Magnus will be staying with me the entire time.” The man was lucky to keep his furry companion by his side as Magnus is his tasked-trained service dog.

The six-year-old-yellow Labrador Retriever already had a long story with hospitals, as he and Benson are an experienced pet therapy team that has visited and provided emotional support to terminally ill patients, grieving families, and overworked hospital workers for years.

“Brian adopted Magnus to be his family pet, but from the moment he saw how Magnus interacted with his two young daughters, he knew that Magnus was destined for something more. Something bigger, something much better,” reads Magnus' website. This inspired Benson to have him trained as a therapy dog, boosting the sensitive pup's ability to read the emotional needs of people, and make them feel calm or happy.

All of Magnus' previous work made him the perfect companion for his human as he faced his new diagnosis. At the hospital, Benson discovered he has cardiomyopathy, meaning his heart has been weakened and is working harder than it should.

Benson shared his experience on social media and posted endearing footage of the dog sleeping next to him, lovingly holding his hand, and keeping his daughters company. “He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation,” Benson wrote. “He knows when to cuddle and when to get a little ‘goofy.' He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know.”

When Brian Benson ended up in the hospital for three days, he had a unique companion to keep his spirits up—his tasked-trained service dog, Magnus.

Benson and Magnus are an experienced pet therapy team, having visited and provided emotional support to terminally ill patients, grieving families, and overworked hospital workers for years.

Magnus The Therapy Dog: Website | Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

