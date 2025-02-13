Home / Inspiring / Good News

UMass Will Give $10K to Student Who Made Half-Court Shot After Insurance Company Denies Prize

By Regina Sienra on February 13, 2025

Skill contests at sporting events are a great way to keep fans entertained during down times. Often sponsored and offering lavish prizes, these entertaining challenges demand somewhat outrageous feats from participating fans. That's why, when a student named Noah Lee aced a series of complicated shots for a $10,000 prize at a UMass women's basketball game, he made headlines around the world. This incredible achievement, unfortunately, was short-lived as the sponsors, insurance company Odds On Promotions, wound up denying the prize over a technicality. Luckily, UMass decided to step in.

Lee was selected for the contest and made his way to the court during halftime. The student was promised $10,000 if he made a layup, free throw, 3-pointer, and half-court shot in 25 seconds. He quickly accomplished these goals to the delight of those in attendance, including his friend Josh Schreiber, broadcaster for UMass Women's Basketball, who captured the performance on video. The broadcaster posted it to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “MY FRIEND JUST DID THIS FOR $10k AT THE @UMassWBB GAME!!!” He even added a hashtag hoping to land his pal on ESPN'S SportsCenter Top 10.

Sadly, the excitement quickly died down. Schreiber reported that Lee was notified by Odds On Promotions that he would not be getting the prize money. The reason given was that his foot was on the line during the epic half-court shot; however, there’s no clear record of this being reported to the student as a disqualifier beforehand. Although UMass had nothing to do with the call, they tried making it up to Lee by offering some court-side seats and UMass gear.

Word of this got to Ryan Bamford, director of athletics at UMass, who took matters into his own hands. “For all those wondering, we’re working on getting $10K to Noah,” he announced on X. “If we can’t get to a good result via the insurance company, we will pay him directly. We appreciate his support of @UMassAthletics & want to reward his fun accomplishment the other night at our @UMassWBB game.”

Schreiber then confirmed UMass had reached out to Lee. The university then shared their own statement on X: “After their review of the four camera angles we provided, they determined the half-court shot was disqualified as it was not taken behind the half-court line. We weren’t satisfied with that outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Noah with both a $10,000 award and a host of additional UMass athletics benefits.”

Although the UMass community was afraid of the bad press this placed around their school, they were happy to hear the issue had a positive outcome for one of their own. “I work for incredible people that always stand on the right thing,” said men’s basketball coach Frank Martin. He later added: “Just got out of practice and Heard that UMASS athletics stepped up and got it done for Noah. Everybody wins.”

When a student named Noah Lee aced a series of complicated shots during a halftime contest at a UMass women's basketball game, he made headlines around the world.

Sadly, the insurance company who sponsored the game denied him the $10,000 he had been promised over a technicality.

Word of this disappointment got to Ryan Bamford, director of athletics at UMass, who took matters into his own hands.

UMass reached out to Lee, and let him know they’d be awarding him the money, as well as a heap of perks.

“We weren’t satisfied with that outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Noah with both a $10,000 award and a host of additional UMass athletics benefits,” the university wrote.

Sources: Josh Schreiber on X; Ryan Bamford on X; Dan Roche on X; Frank Martin on X; Josh Schreiber on X

Related Articles:

New Zealand Man Who Doesn’t Speak a Word of Spanish Wins Spanish Language Scrabble Championship

College Basketball Star Caitlin Clark’s Number Is Retired as She Gets Ready for WNBA Draft

Photographer Documents Over 2,500 Colorful Basketball Courts in Hong Kong

Dubrovnik Has a Basketball Court That Has People Dreaming of Basketball Showdowns in King’s Landing

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Who Fled Palisades Fire on a Bicycle Reunites With the Only Artwork Rescued From His Demolished Home
6-Year-Old Boy Saves Over 2,500 Plastic Tubs From Ending up in Landfills
FireAid Benefit Concert Raises Over $1 Million To Rebuild LA After Wildfires
Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores
Travis Kelce Purchases $3.3 Million Home in Kansas City for Youths Experiencing Homelessness
Landscaper Helps Elderly Woman With Her Garden for Free and Then Raises Over $850K for Her

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Single Working Mom Celebrates Passing Bar Exam on First Try With Her Kids in Heartwarming Video
New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health
18th-Century Angel Mural Hidden for Over 100 Years Is Being Restored at Boston’s Oldest Surviving Church
NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
“Thanksgiving Grandma” Celebrates 9th Year in a Row With the Man She Accidentally Invited to Dinner

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.