Lottery Winner Vows To Donate Portion of $4M Winnings to Animal Welfare

What would you do if you won the lottery? Many would opt for a new house, or maybe a nice vacation. For one recent winner, however, it's his four-legged friends that come first. Massachusetts resident Paul Riley recently won the $4 million prize from the “100X Cash” instant ticket game and promises to donate a portion to animal welfare.

Riley purchased his winning ticket at Summit Variety in Peabody. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). Inspired by his faithful dog, Raven, Riley plans on making a donation to the Animal Rescue League, which provides animals in need with veterinary care, adoption, and field services.

Of course, Riley will still have some money set aside after his generous donation, and plans to use it to buy a new car for his wife. “$4 MILLION winner pictured with his VIP, very important puppy, Raven. He plans on buying his wife a car and donating to the Animal Rescue League!” writes Massachusetts State Lottery. The store in which Riley purchased his ticket will also receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

