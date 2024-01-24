Home / Inspiring / Good News

Lottery Winner Vows To Donate Portion of $4M Winnings to Animal Welfare

By Margherita Cole on January 24, 2024

What would you do if you won the lottery? Many would opt for a new house, or maybe a nice vacation. For one recent winner, however, it's his four-legged friends that come first. Massachusetts resident Paul Riley recently won the $4 million prize from the “100X Cash” instant ticket game and promises to donate a portion to animal welfare.

Riley purchased his winning ticket at Summit Variety in Peabody. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes). Inspired by his faithful dog, Raven, Riley plans on making a donation to the Animal Rescue League, which provides animals in need with veterinary care, adoption, and field services.

Of course, Riley will still have some money set aside after his generous donation, and plans to use it to buy a new car for his wife. “$4 MILLION winner pictured with his VIP, very important puppy, Raven. He plans on buying his wife a car and donating to the Animal Rescue League!” writes Massachusetts State Lottery. The store in which Riley purchased his ticket will also receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

h/t: [FOX 29]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
