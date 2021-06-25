Musician Shares Goodbye Tribute to His Dog With an Acoustic Cover of ‘What a Wonderful World’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AcousticTrench (@acoustictrench)

They say “dog is man’s best friend,” and there is no statement truer for one musician named Trench. His dog Maple has been a constant companion for the last 12 years. Trench is known for sharing adorable videos of himself playing cover songs for Maple on his guitar, who seems to be totally enamored by every note. Sadly, Maple passed away peacefully earlier this month, but Trench recently shared a heartwarming tribute to her. He posted a previously recorded video of him playing Louis Armstrong’s song, What a Wonderful World, with a happy Maple resting her head on his lap.

Trench adopted Maple from a rescue shelter over 12 years ago, and it was love at first sight. “The first time we met she tackled me, leaping into my arms, wagging her tail so hard and with a smiling face full of love,” he reveals. “We went on so many adventures together, and she was always there for me with her unconditional love through difficult times.”

Trench is a pro fingerstyle guitarist, but he can also play the harp and the kalimba, an African instrument with a wooden soundboard and metal keys. He first started playing music for Maple to calm her down when she got anxious during thunderstorms or firework displays. He says, “She would lay beside me with her head in my lap and listen to the guitar until she fell asleep.”

Trench’s most recent video reveals Maple’s love for Louis Armstrong, but the beloved dog was a fan of all kinds of music. From a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze to a kalimba rendition of Here Comes the Sun, the pair have enjoyed countless musical moments together. Each video captures the pure, unconditional love Maple and Trench shared. She was always by his side, looking up in admiration at her human as he plucked each string. “I loved nothing more than to play for her every day,” says Trench. “I feel so very lucky to have had her in my life.”

Watch Trench’s goodbye tribute to Maple below, plus more from his archive.

Trench the musician said goodbye to his dog Maple with a beautiful acoustic cover of What a Wonderful World.

The adorable pair enjoyed countless musical moments together over the last 12 years.

