Home / Store

Gorgeous Infinity Puzzles That Can Be Pieced Together in Endless Ways

By Margherita Cole on June 6, 2023

Usually, a puzzle has a clear goal in mind: create the image stamped on the box. That's not the case with Nervous System‘s products. Their line of Marbling Infinity puzzles can be reconfigured in endless ways, allowing for hours of fun.

Available in large, medium, and small, these puzzles are designed with a mix of waves and spirals that mimic a stunning marble pattern. The large version contains about 370 laser-cut pieces. Slot them together and you will slowly build a puzzle all your own, as the pieces can be assembled to create any number of different shapes. Depending on whether you choose the green or orange puzzle, you will also discover a selection of special pieces, which are shaped like insects, mushrooms, birds, and amphibians.

For those that prefer a mid-sized challenge, there is the Medium Marbling Infinity puzzle. This jigsaw is available in three colorways: blue, red, and green. Each variation includes about 170 pieces that are laser cut from birch plywood, as well as an extra selection of whimsical pieces. Assembling the puzzle provides you with the freedom to create any number of configurations, all featuring the same beautiful marbled pattern. Similarly, the small version comes in blue, green, red, pink, and orange, each of which has about 100 laser-cut pieces, for an easier pastime.

Scroll down to browse these puzzles and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Table of Contents hide
1 Large Marbling Infinity Puzzle
2 Medium Marbling Infinity Puzzle
3 Small Marbling Infinity Puzzle
4 Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TwitterSubscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

These amazing jigsaw puzzles can be assembled in numerous different ways!

 

Large Marbling Infinity Puzzle

 

Medium Marbling Infinity Puzzle

 

Small Marbling Infinity Puzzle

 

Find more puzzles in My Modern Met Store!

 

Related Articles:

Take a Tour of Space When You Complete These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles

26 Jigsaw Puzzles You’ll Happily Spend Hours Piecing Together

Make Your Own Magical Rainbow When You Complete This Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Clever Enamel Pins Reimagine Famous Artists as Quirky Cats
Take a Tour of Space When You Complete These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles
Look at Your Screen Hands-Free With One of These Quirky Phone Stands
Create Your Own Animal Plushie With These All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion
Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags
10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh
Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These Whimsical Candles Reveal an Unexpected Surprise As They Melt
10 Useful Gifts for Mom That She’s Sure to Cherish

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.