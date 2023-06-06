Gorgeous Infinity Puzzles That Can Be Pieced Together in Endless Ways

Usually, a puzzle has a clear goal in mind: create the image stamped on the box. That's not the case with Nervous System‘s products. Their line of Marbling Infinity puzzles can be reconfigured in endless ways, allowing for hours of fun.

Available in large, medium, and small, these puzzles are designed with a mix of waves and spirals that mimic a stunning marble pattern. The large version contains about 370 laser-cut pieces. Slot them together and you will slowly build a puzzle all your own, as the pieces can be assembled to create any number of different shapes. Depending on whether you choose the green or orange puzzle, you will also discover a selection of special pieces, which are shaped like insects, mushrooms, birds, and amphibians.

For those that prefer a mid-sized challenge, there is the Medium Marbling Infinity puzzle. This jigsaw is available in three colorways: blue, red, and green. Each variation includes about 170 pieces that are laser cut from birch plywood, as well as an extra selection of whimsical pieces. Assembling the puzzle provides you with the freedom to create any number of configurations, all featuring the same beautiful marbled pattern. Similarly, the small version comes in blue, green, red, pink, and orange, each of which has about 100 laser-cut pieces, for an easier pastime.

