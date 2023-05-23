Home / Store

Take a Tour of Space When You Complete These Unique Jigsaw Puzzles

By Margherita Cole on May 23, 2023
Space Jigsaw Puzzles

The night sky is full of wondrous sights, many of which are invisible to the naked eye. Fortunately, the brand Nervous System transforms some of the most beautiful parts of space into unique jigsaw puzzles that you can hold in your hands. Featuring images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA, and the Hubble Telescope, these amazing puzzles are sure to entertain stargazers for hours.

The Cosmic Cliffs Infinite Galaxy Puzzle is based on one of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. As you slot together the laser-cut pieces, which include maze and wave styles, you will recreate the birth of new stars. And, due to the design of this puzzle, there is no fixed ending or beginning; meaning, that you can assemble the pieces in multiple different ways. And if you want more freedom in your puzzle-making, Nervous System has designed the Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle and Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle II in the same way.

Additionally, the Earth Puzzle provides a spectacular overview of our home planet. Made up of 442 pieces, this jigsaw is based on an icosahedral projection with a topology of a sphere. This means that there are no edges, no North and South, and most importantly, no fixed shape. While this might seem daunting, think of it as the freedom to create the world on your terms. There are sure to be some surprises along the way!

Scroll down to see more jigsaw puzzles, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Table of Contents hide
1 Cosmic Cliffs Infinite Galaxy Puzzle
2 Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle
3 Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle II
4 Earth Jigsaw Puzzle
5 Moon Puzzle
6 Find more puzzles in My Modern Met Store!
6.1 Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TwitterSubscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Treat a space-lover to one of these fantastic jigsaw puzzles for adults.

 

Cosmic Cliffs Infinite Galaxy Puzzle

 

Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle II

 

Earth Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Moon Puzzle

 

Find more puzzles in My Modern Met Store!

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to the My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

26 Jigsaw Puzzles You’ll Happily Spend Hours Piecing Together

Discover the Red Planet With This Stellar Jigsaw Puzzle of Mars

Make Your Own Magical Rainbow When You Complete This Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Look at Your Screen Hands-Free With One of These Quirky Phone Stands
Create Your Own Animal Plushie With These All-Inclusive Embroidery Kits
Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Get Ready to Jet With These Creative Pouches and Weekender Bags
20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion
Shop In Style With Any of These Artistic Reusable Tote Bags

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Evergreen Gifts for Plant Lovers That Are Always Fresh
Spring Celebration Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
These Whimsical Candles Reveal an Unexpected Surprise As They Melt
10 Useful Gifts for Mom That She’s Sure to Cherish
Books To Help Artists and Designers Unlock Their Creative Potential
Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.