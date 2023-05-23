The night sky is full of wondrous sights, many of which are invisible to the naked eye. Fortunately, the brand Nervous System transforms some of the most beautiful parts of space into unique jigsaw puzzles that you can hold in your hands. Featuring images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA, and the Hubble Telescope, these amazing puzzles are sure to entertain stargazers for hours.

The Cosmic Cliffs Infinite Galaxy Puzzle is based on one of the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. As you slot together the laser-cut pieces, which include maze and wave styles, you will recreate the birth of new stars. And, due to the design of this puzzle, there is no fixed ending or beginning; meaning, that you can assemble the pieces in multiple different ways. And if you want more freedom in your puzzle-making, Nervous System has designed the Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle and Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle II in the same way.

Additionally, the Earth Puzzle provides a spectacular overview of our home planet. Made up of 442 pieces, this jigsaw is based on an icosahedral projection with a topology of a sphere. This means that there are no edges, no North and South, and most importantly, no fixed shape. While this might seem daunting, think of it as the freedom to create the world on your terms. There are sure to be some surprises along the way!

