Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on May 29, 2021
Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and the warm weather and beach trips are reasons to jump for joy. We're marking this momentous time of year with a Memorial Day sale at My Modern Met Store. From May 29 to May 31 at 11:59 PM PDT, use the code HEYSUMMER15 to save 15% on everything in our shop. This includes items already on sale.

After a long and strange 2020, you might be spending your summer reconnecting with friends. In that case, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for a long catch-up session. If it involves wine, we’ve got the corkscrew for you. Creative brand OTOTO has designed a dramatic corkscrew and bottle opener named Vino that is sure to spark conversation; it’s modeled after a flying bat!

To carry Vino and a bottle of wine, you’ll need a chic bag. For that, look to LOQI. The company produces eco-friendly tote bags that feature masterpieces you can carry on your arm, such as Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting Almond Blossom. The pretty turquoise tote has an all-over print showcasing the 19th-century painting to display the work in an exciting and contemporary way.

Visit My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection of creative products. When you’re ready to check out, use HEYSUMMER15 to save 15% on your entire order through May 31.

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Vino Wine Opener and Corkscrew

OTOTO | $24

 

Rainbow Puzzle

 

Almond Blossom Reversible Tote Bag

Reusable Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

 

Nessie Ladle

Nessie Ladle by OTOTO Design

OTOTO | $16

 

Wolf Embroidery Kit

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

 

The Wildflower's Workbook 

The Wildflower's Workbook

Katie Daisy | $16.95

 

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Purrince Enamel Pin

Prince Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Manifesto Poster

Typography Poster by Holstee

Holstee | $28+

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Cat Pile Game

Comma | $36

 

Exotic Shawl

Birthday Gifts for Her

Shovava | $68

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
