Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and the warm weather and beach trips are reasons to jump for joy. We're marking this momentous time of year with a Memorial Day sale at My Modern Met Store. From May 29 to May 31 at 11:59 PM PDT, use the code HEYSUMMER15 to save 15% on everything in our shop. This includes items already on sale.

After a long and strange 2020, you might be spending your summer reconnecting with friends. In that case, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for a long catch-up session. If it involves wine, we’ve got the corkscrew for you. Creative brand OTOTO has designed a dramatic corkscrew and bottle opener named Vino that is sure to spark conversation; it’s modeled after a flying bat!

To carry Vino and a bottle of wine, you’ll need a chic bag. For that, look to LOQI. The company produces eco-friendly tote bags that feature masterpieces you can carry on your arm, such as Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting Almond Blossom. The pretty turquoise tote has an all-over print showcasing the 19th-century painting to display the work in an exciting and contemporary way.

Visit My Modern Met Store to see our entire selection of creative products. When you’re ready to check out, use HEYSUMMER15 to save 15% on your entire order through May 31.

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Rainbow Puzzle

Almond Blossom Reversible Tote Bag

Nessie Ladle

Wolf Embroidery Kit

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

The Wildflower's Workbook

Frida Kahlo & Milagro Earrings

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Purrince Enamel Pin

Manifesto Poster

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Exotic Shawl

