Back to School Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on August 20, 2021
Back to School Sale

Heading back to school can mean much anticipation and first-day jitters. But despite the often mixed feelings of excitement and trepidation, one of the best parts about this time is shopping for school supplies and fall accessories. No matter how old you are, it’s always fun to get new writing utensils, bookmarks, and flair to decorate your soon-to-be-worn jacket or backpack. At My Modern Met Store, we’ve curated a collection of products that are creative ways to get back to school and ready for autumn. Use 15% off your entire order when you use the code BACKTOCLASS15 at checkout from August 20 to August 27 at 11:59 PM PDT.

Our favorite products are for everyone—regardless of whether you're still a student or have long since graduated. Many are whimsical essentials that will make everyday organization more fun. Take the Impressionist page flags set, for instance. Stationery brand Girl of All Work has created a series of small sticky notes that are as charming as they are useful. The Museum Collection features four favorite artists from the Impressionist period: Monet, Degas, Cassatt, and Renoir. The illustrated adhesives feature a portrait of each artist holding up their best-known works—like Degas and his ballet dancers. With 240 page flags in a set, there is ample opportunity to bookmark your art history textbook.

One of the challenges with tote bags, backpacks, and jackets is that they can all look the same. Customize your favorite wearables—and stand out in the crowd—when you add some of our enamel pins. Nia Gould (of Niaski) has the perfect way to do this. In her homage to pioneering artists, she has turned them into cats whose punny names will make you smile.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
