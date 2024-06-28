15 Rainbow Gifts That Will Fill Your Life With Color

Shopping for the person that fills your life with color? If so, there's no better way to capture a one-of-a-kind spirit than with a rainbow gift. For this reason, My Modern Met Store has put together a special collection of multicolored products that will embellish moments, both small and large. From fashionable accessories to creative arts and crafts—peruse our guide and you're sure to complete your shopping with flying colors.

Puzzles and games are great activities to help you de-stress while having fun. If you know a puzzle-loving birder, consider challenging them to the 1,000-piece Avian Friends jigsaw puzzle. This colorful game features 20 watercolor illustrations of different birds. Or, if your gift recipient is more of a bookworm or a traveler, The Rainbow Atlas will surely satisfy them. This vibrant book offers a tour of 500 destinations around the world that are bursting with brilliant color.

Another way to illuminate someone's day is with something new and sparkly. In fact, creative brand Yellow Owl Workshop has designed a whole line of rainbow-inspired jewelry that puts a contemporary spin on closet staples. The Color Wheel Magnetic Lapel Pin, for example, allows the wearer to adorn a whimsical rendering of the color wheel on their jacket without damaging the fabric. Similarly, the RGB & CMYK Earrings play on color design knowledge and include one stud of each color system.

If you're a member of My Modern Met, you get 15% off every order. Scroll down to see more of our favorite rainbow games and accessories, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to shop the entire chromatic collection.

Brighten someone's day with one of these kaleidoscopic gifts!

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

Viviva Colorsheets

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Color Wheel Embroidery Sampler

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Color Wheel Magnetic Lapel Pin

RGB & CMYK Earrings

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal

Avian Friends 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

Herding Cats Puzzle

Saguaro Forms Recycled Tote Bag

Paw Klee Enamel Pin

The Rainbow Atlas

Shop more colorful gifts in My Modern Met Store!

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter

Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles :

11 Decorative Gifts to Instantly Spice Up Your Home

Serve Fantastic Meals With These Fun and Functional Kitchen Utensils

10+ Pawfect Gifts for the Animal Lover in Your Life

25 Stylish Gifts for Artists That Are Creative as They Are