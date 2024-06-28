Home / Store

15 Rainbow Gifts That Will Fill Your Life With Color

By Margherita Cole on June 28, 2024
Rainbow Gifts

Shopping for the person that fills your life with color? If so, there's no better way to capture a one-of-a-kind spirit than with a rainbow gift. For this reason, My Modern Met Store has put together a special collection of multicolored products that will embellish moments, both small and large. From fashionable accessories to creative arts and crafts—peruse our guide and you're sure to complete your shopping with flying colors.

Puzzles and games are great activities to help you de-stress while having fun. If you know a puzzle-loving birder, consider challenging them to the 1,000-piece Avian Friends jigsaw puzzle. This colorful game features 20 watercolor illustrations of different birds. Or, if your gift recipient is more of a bookworm or a traveler, The Rainbow Atlas will surely satisfy them. This vibrant book offers a tour of 500 destinations around the world that are bursting with brilliant color.

Another way to illuminate someone's day is with something new and sparkly. In fact, creative brand Yellow Owl Workshop has designed a whole line of rainbow-inspired jewelry that puts a contemporary spin on closet staples. The Color Wheel Magnetic Lapel Pin, for example, allows the wearer to adorn a whimsical rendering of the color wheel on their jacket without damaging the fabric. Similarly, the RGB & CMYK Earrings play on color design knowledge and include one stud of each color system.

Brighten someone's day with one of these kaleidoscopic gifts!

 

Multicolor Pencils: Pack of 5 Rainbow Pencils

Rainbow Pencils by Duncan Shotton

Duncan Shotton | Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

 

Viviva Colorsheets

Viviva Colorsheets by Viviva Colorsheets

Viviva Colorsheets | Regular Price: $19.95+ | Member Price: $16.96

 

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Flower Pencils by Trinus

Trinus | Regular Price: $22 | Member Price: $18.70

 

Color Wheel Embroidery Sampler

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Rainbow Joes Figurines by Brogamats

Brogamats | Regular Price: $25 | Member Price: $21.25

 

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Multicolored Cubebot by David Weeks

David Weeks | Regular Price: $28 | Member Price: $23.80

 

Color Wheel Magnetic Lapel Pin

Color Wheel Pendant by Yellow Owl Workshop

Yellow Owl Workshop | Regular Price: $13.25 | Member Price: $11.26

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

RGB & CMYK Earrings by Yellow Owl Workshop

Yellow Owl Workshop | Regular Price: $21.50 | Member Price: $18.28

 

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal

Rainbowmaker with crystal

Kikkerland Design | Regular Price: $34.95 | Member Price: $29.71

 

Avian Friends 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Avian Friends jigsaw puzzle

Galison | Regular Price: $16.99 | Member Price: $14.44

 

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

In Bloom temporary tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | Regular Price: $15 | Member Price: $12.75

 

Herding Cats Puzzle

Herding Cats puzzle

Nervous System | Regular Price: $75 | Member Price: $63.75

 

Saguaro Forms Recycled Tote Bag

"Saguaro Forms" tote bag

LOQI | Regular Price: $17.50 | Member Price: $14.88

 

Paw Klee Enamel Pin

Paw-Klee enamel pin

Niaski | Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

The Rainbow Atlas

The Rainbow Atlas book

Chronicle Books | Regular Price: $30 | Member Price: $25.50

 

Shop more colorful gifts in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
