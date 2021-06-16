Home / Design / Creative Products

Father’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Gifts for Dad

By Sara Barnes on June 16, 2021
Father's Day Gifts

Gift-giving is often a challenge, and trying to find a present for your pops can be the most daunting of it all. What do you get for the man who has everything and needs nothing? This might have you struggling to decide on a gift. We’ve been there! If you’re looking for last-minute gifts for dad, My Modern Met Store is here to make your shopping a little easier. Just in time for Father’s Day, we’re offering 15% off your entire order when you use the code DADSDAY15 at checkout until June 20 at 11:59 pm PT.

We’ve got things for all types of fathers. For history buffs, they'll appreciate the artist action figures series by Today is Art Day. Featuring the likes of Frida Kahlo, Vincent van Gogh, and Magritte, these five-inch-tall vinyl toys include accessories specific to the artist as well as facts about them on the box. But if your dad is more of a DIYer, he’s sure to enjoy building the iconic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright via Marc Hagan-Guirey’s book, Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models. With the help of this publication, your dad will make 14 of Wright’s beloved structures through the art of kirigami (a variation of origami that includes cutting paper in addition to folding it).

If you’re still struggling with gift ideas for your dad, there’s always socks to fall back on. (Everyone needs socks!) We have those, too, with quirky gift sets that resemble famous artists and others that feature famous works like The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai and Saturn Devouring His Son by Francisco Goya (what a way to make a Father's Day statement).

Get started shopping when you visit our gifts for dad collection. Remember, use DADSDAY15 to save 15% on your order,  and don’t forget the free gift note!

Need a last-minute gift for dad? You're in luck! My Modern Met Store is having a Father's Day sale.

 

Supershelf

Gifts for Dad on Father's Day

Artori Design | $27.50

 

Use the code DADSDAY15 right now at checkout to save 15% off your entire order until June 20 at 11:59 pm PDT.

 

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun Lamp

Solar System Desk Accessory by DeskX

DeskX | $368

 

Mars Dust Globe

Gift for Guys: Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

‘Disappearing' Constellation Mug

 

U.S.A. Song Map Poster

Dorothy USA Song Map Poster

Dorothy | $39

 

Artists and Their Cats

 

Basquicat Enamel Pin

Creative Products at My Modern Met Store

Niaski | $12.50

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models

 

Great Wave Socks

The Great Wave Socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

Saturn Devouring His Son Socks

Artistic Socks by Curator Socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

Infinite Galaxy Puzzle 2

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Father's Day Gift Ideas at My Modern Met Store

Brogamats | $25

 

René Magritte Action Figure

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

OTOTO | $16

 

Helicone Kinetic Toy

 

Related Articles:

25 Gifts Guaranteed to Give Grandpa a Great Father’s Day

25 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks

30 Graduation Gifts That Creatively Say ‘Congratulations’

15+ Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything

FOLLOW MY MODERN MET STORE: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO MY MODERN MET STORE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES!

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Soy Candles of Miniature Cacti and Succulents
Surprise a Flower Child With These Freshly Picked Gifts for Nature Lovers
Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit
Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies
Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders
Bring the Fun Outside With These Unique Games and Activities
LEGO Launches Rainbow-Colored Set Celebrating Love and Diversity of the LGBTQIA+ Community
25 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season
22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant
Artistic Tote Bags To Help You Shop in Style While Saving Earth

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.