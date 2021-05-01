Home / Design / Creative Products

Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on May 1, 2021
Mother's Day Sale at My Modern Met Store

It’s that time of year when we celebrate some of the best people in our lives. That’s right—our mothers! After more than a year of balancing life with the pandemic, moms deserve something extra special for Mother’s Day on May 9 (in the U.S.). To rejoice in the awesomeness of moms, we are having a sale at My Modern Met Store. From May 1 to May 9, 11:59 PM PDT, you can save 15% on all of our creative products by using the code MARVELOUSMOM15 at checkout. This includes our items already on sale.

Mother’s Day is all about sharing the love, so why not get her a book dedicated to people who shout it from the rooftops? For Love, written by My Modern Met Co-Founders Eugene Kim and Alice Yoo, uses photography to chronicle 25 inspiring tales of adoration and devotion. One of our favorites is about Bob Carey and The Tutu Project in which he rocked a pink tutu in support of his wife Linda after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Stories like Carey's will make your mom laugh, cry, and marvel at the power of love.

Visit our Gifts for Mom collection at My Modern Met Store and show her how much you care. When you’re ready to check out, use MARVELOUSMOM15 to save 15% on your entire order until May 9. And if you’re sending this present from afar, don’t forget the gift note—they’re free at checkout.

Show your mom just how much you care with a gift from My Modern Met Store. From May 1 to May 9, save 15% on your entire order by using the code MARVELOUSMOM15  at checkout.

 

Lyfe Levitating Planter

Floating Planter

FLYTE | $299

 

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Bat Wine Opener

OTOTO | $24

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

“Coffee Then Create” Mug With Color Inside

'Coffee Then Create' Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

Houseplant Jungle 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Houseplant Puzzle

Galison | $16.99

 

Irises Candle

Irises Candle

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Perennial Temporary Tattoo Set

Eco Friendly Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $18

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Shawl

Bird Shawl

Shovava | $68+

 

“Succulent in Hobnail Bowl” Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Swanky Floating Ladle

Swan Ladle

OTOTO | $19

 

Supergal Bookend

Supergal Bookend

Artori Design | $27.50

 

“Museum Collection: Impressionists” Page Flags Set

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

For Love Book

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
