Unique Playing Cards Celebrate the Art of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat

By Jessica Stewart on May 17, 2024

Basquiat Keith Haring Playing Cards

The friendship between Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat is well documented. Born just two and a half years apart, the artists became close friends as they evolved their unique styles, disrupting the contemporary art world and rising to prominence in 1980s New York. Designers at theory11 celebrate these artists with two unique decks of playing cards filled with their signature artwork.

Bold lines and playful human silhouettes are hallmarks of the Keith Haring card deck. His vibrant figures manage to spread joy across every card, reminding us of why his art is so beloved. In contrast, Basquiat's playing cards feature his dark and stormy neo-expressionistic style. This tribute to the artist is a great reminder of why his art continues to remain relevant even decades after his untimely death.

Whether you are an art lover yourself or know someone who is a fan of Haring and Basquiat, these cards are a delight. The boxes are also imprinted with this powerful duo's designs, so they can be appreciated before the card game even begins. Made in the United States using FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and starch-based laminates, they're a great way to hold a piece of iconic art in your hand.

Art lovers will want to snatch up these Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat playing cards.

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
