Unique Playing Cards Celebrate the Art of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat

The friendship between Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat is well documented. Born just two and a half years apart, the artists became close friends as they evolved their unique styles, disrupting the contemporary art world and rising to prominence in 1980s New York. Designers at theory11 celebrate these artists with two unique decks of playing cards filled with their signature artwork.

Bold lines and playful human silhouettes are hallmarks of the Keith Haring card deck. His vibrant figures manage to spread joy across every card, reminding us of why his art is so beloved. In contrast, Basquiat's playing cards feature his dark and stormy neo-expressionistic style. This tribute to the artist is a great reminder of why his art continues to remain relevant even decades after his untimely death.

Whether you are an art lover yourself or know someone who is a fan of Haring and Basquiat, these cards are a delight. The boxes are also imprinted with this powerful duo's designs, so they can be appreciated before the card game even begins. Made in the United States using FSC-certified paper derived from sustainable forests, vegetable-based inks, and starch-based laminates, they're a great way to hold a piece of iconic art in your hand.

Art lovers will want to snatch up these Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat playing cards.

Keith Haring Playing Cards

Jean-Michel Basquiat Playing Cards

