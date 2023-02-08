Home / Drawing / Illustration

Try Your Hand at Beautiful Lettering With These Drawing Supplies

By Sara Barnes on February 8, 2023
Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Want to try your hand at some lettering? Hand lettering is a great way to express yourself through written word. If it’s something on your creative bucket list, let Danison Fronda help you cross it off. He teaches an online course called Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase in which he shares the basics of hand lettering and how to cultivate your own style.

Fronda’s class is for complete beginners, making it easy to start your hand lettering journey. In the course, he begins by introducing the necessary tools before showing foundational strokes and practicing the alphabet. Fronda then demonstrates drawing letters and introduces you to your hand lettering project, which will have you inking the quote, “I am still learning,” from Michelangelo.

To successfully complete the course—and to continue your lettering beyond it—you’ll need the right supplies. You’ll want to draw on ultra-smooth paper designed for brush pens and markers, like Canson XL Marker Pads. Additionally, you’ll want tracing paper and a few pens in your stash. Start off with the Tombow Fudenosuke brush pen (hard tip) and look for Ecoline brush markers, Le Pen calligraphy pens, and Sakura Micron fineliner pens. A lightbox is also recommended (but not required) for transferring your sketches to your final project paper.

​​Grab your hand lettering supplies and enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Start your hand lettering journey when you enroll in Danison Fronda's online course called Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

Hand Lettering Art by Danison Fronda

For Fronda's class, make sure you have these items on hand:

 

Canson XL Marker Pads

Hand Lettering Supplies

Canson | $14.60

 

Strathmore 300 Series Tracing Paper

Hand Lettering Supplies

Strathmore | $6.22

 

Tombow Fudenosuke Brush Pen, Hard Tip

Hand Lettering Supplies

Tombow | $4.58

 

Micron Fineliner Pens (Set of 6)

Hand Lettering Supplies

Sakura | $10.95

 

Le Pen Calligraphy Pens (Set of 24)

Hand Lettering Supplies

Marvy Uchida | $31.99

 

Ecoline Watercolor Brush Markers (Set of 5)

Hand Lettering Supplies

Royal Talens | $14.59

 

Rechargable Light Box

Hand Lettering Supplies

LitEnergy | $19.98

 

Fronda’s class is for complete beginners, making it easy to start your hand lettering journey.

Danison Fronda Hand Lettering Class

He’ll start by introducing you to your tools before showing foundational strokes and practicing the alphabet.

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

He’ll then demonstrate drawing letters and introduce you to your hand lettering project, which will have you inking the quote, “I am still learning.”

Hand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Get a peek into Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase class:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Learn How Hand Lettering Can Elevate Ordinary Text Into Extraordinary Art

11 Hand Lettering Tools to Help You Create Your Own Extraordinary Alphabet

Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Celebrate My Modern Met Academy’s Birthday With a Special Bundle Teaching Painting Online
Artist Recreates Famous Paintings by Typing Them on Vintage Typewriters
5 Beginner-Friendly Online Art Classes That Will Ignite Your Creativity in 2023
Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Charming Doodles That Sprawl Across Each Page
Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)
Famous Brand Logos Are Reimagined as Medieval Art Illustrations

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Dreamy Pastel Portraits
Poignant Illustrations Imagine Princess Diana and the Royal Family if She Was Alive Today
Studio Ghibli Director Hayao Miyazaki Draws Illustration for the Year of the Rabbit
Artist Recreates His Own Work With an AI Art Generator
Exquisitely Illustrated Fungi Captured on the Pages of 19th-Century Vintage Book
Holiday Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]