Try Your Hand at Beautiful Lettering With These Drawing Supplies

Want to try your hand at some lettering? Hand lettering is a great way to express yourself through written word. If it’s something on your creative bucket list, let Danison Fronda help you cross it off. He teaches an online course called Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase in which he shares the basics of hand lettering and how to cultivate your own style.

Fronda’s class is for complete beginners, making it easy to start your hand lettering journey. In the course, he begins by introducing the necessary tools before showing foundational strokes and practicing the alphabet. Fronda then demonstrates drawing letters and introduces you to your hand lettering project, which will have you inking the quote, “I am still learning,” from Michelangelo.

To successfully complete the course—and to continue your lettering beyond it—you’ll need the right supplies. You’ll want to draw on ultra-smooth paper designed for brush pens and markers, like Canson XL Marker Pads. Additionally, you’ll want tracing paper and a few pens in your stash. Start off with the Tombow Fudenosuke brush pen (hard tip) and look for Ecoline brush markers, Le Pen calligraphy pens, and Sakura Micron fineliner pens. A lightbox is also recommended (but not required) for transferring your sketches to your final project paper.

​​Grab your hand lettering supplies and enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Start your hand lettering journey when you enroll in Danison Fronda's online course called Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

For Fronda's class, make sure you have these items on hand:

Canson XL Marker Pads

Strathmore 300 Series Tracing Paper

Tombow Fudenosuke Brush Pen, Hard Tip

Micron Fineliner Pens (Set of 6)

Le Pen Calligraphy Pens (Set of 24)

Ecoline Watercolor Brush Markers (Set of 5)

Rechargable Light Box

Get a peek into Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase class:

