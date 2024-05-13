Home / Dance

LED Dance Troupe Delivers Dazzling Light Performances and Electrifying Joy

By Sarah Currier on May 13, 2024

Over the past few years, dance troupes have begun to incorporate dynamic light displays into their outfits. It's little surprise why—a choreographed light show can up the ante during a performance, combining exquisite movement with vibrant displays of color and pattern. A group called Shine's Creed has visibly mastered this formula. With over 30 million followers on social media, this Russian dance team has clearly developed a passionate fan base that loves the art that they are creating.

The group's costumes are humanoid but notably otherworldly, as many of their masks have animal characteristics and feature long, hair-like tendrils growing out of the top of them. The light suits have a black base, with LED plating on the face, shoulders, chest, back, arms, and legs. They can be activated remotely and flash different colors and patterns. This creates room for many mesmerizing light shows, with the group recently performing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and several Formula 1 races in Saudi Arabia.

As fascinating as the group's costumes and dance routines are, their lore is even more interesting. Officially, they are from the planet of Mars and have come to Earth with the goal of spreading light and joy wherever they go. This certainly explains the alien-like appearance of many of their costumes and could definitely have something to do with their international success, as their message of unity makes it easy for people from all around the globe to enjoy their art.

To keep up with Shine's Creed's out-of-this-world dancing, make sure to follow them on Instagram. To watch videos of some of their performances, you check out their YouTube channel.

Shine's Creed is a dance troupe that uses cleverly placed LED lights in their costumes to create dazzling light shows.

@hishnikisvetaWe are glad that most of you love surprises and are open to change! Because very soon we will start sharing with you not only dances! And for this we will simply need to do what you have been asking for for so long!♬ Yimmy Yimmy – Tayc & Shreya Ghoshal & Rajat Nagpal

@hishnikisvetaСправился ?♬ оригинальный звук – ShinesCreed

@hishnikisvetaFun trend♬ Kala Chasma – 974.MHD

When performing in public, they often draw a crowd.

@hishnikisveta #shuffle #shuffledance #viralvideo ♬ MTG – PISTA TOMA – RXDXVIL & DJ FKU & John Bis.T

@hishnikisvetaAn elderly man in a white shirt did this video!♬ Chammak Challo – Slowed and Reverb – Pradabae

They've performed at the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 races and have captured the crowd's attention thanks to their high energy music and skilled moves.

According to the group's lore, they traveled to Earth from Mars with the goal of spreading light and joy wherever they go.

Shine's Creed: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Related Articles:

Dancers Pose in Surreal Gravity-Defying Photos of the Human Body

Over 20,000 Pounds of Recycled Materials Used to Create Interactive Light Installation at Burning Man [Interview]

Artist Creates Supernatural Animated Tattoos With Moving Neon Lights

Dancer’s High-Tech Rio Carnival Costume Transforms Into a Glittery Jaguar

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch This Indian Dance Group’s Mesmerizing Routines Taking Over Talent Shows Around the World
Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior
Watch West Coast Swing Dancers Improvise Choreography for an Exciting Macarena
Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other
Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves
Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music
This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day
Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.