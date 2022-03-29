Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Sweet Family Photos

Photography gives creatives the opportunity to craft their own worlds. Whether those places are fantastical or grounded in reality, the power of the camera is vast. Photographer Meg Loeks highlights how portraiture, particularly that of her kids, can chronicle their growth while communicating the magic that is childhood. It's all centered around the core of her world—the family home.

Based in a rural part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Loeks snaps gorgeous photos of her five children. Her portfolio is a balance of shots that are meticulously styled with pieces that feel more candid but are still polished. Both approaches are shot in the same warm, comforting color palette and tie together the idea that enchantment can be found in the everyday. Sometimes, this involves feeding the chickens or taking a walk through the sunflower fields. Other times, it’s being surrounded by an inconceivable amount of pancakes or boxes of chocolates. Both make a person feel whole, no matter how old they are.

The complete adoration that Loeks has for her family is evident throughout each photo. “My work centers around nostalgia and the home,” she tells My Modern Met. “I'm drawn to the in-between moments and everyday mundane. My children are my greatest inspirations, and I love being able to transform simple happenings with them into artistic portraits through use of color, storytelling, and more.”

A celebrated photographer with a massive Instagram following, Loeks has multiple workshops, both online and in-person, where you can learn to shoot like her.

Photographer Meg Loeks highlights the magic of childhood in her family photos.

Sweet Family Photos

She chronicles the everyday enchantment that her five children experience.

Sweet Family Photos

Some shots are meticulously styled while others are more candid.

Sweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family Photos

Every shot is captured in a warm, comforting color palette.

Sweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family Photos

“My work centers around nostalgia and the home,” she tells My Modern Met.

Sweet Family PhotosSweet Family PhotosSweet Family Photos

“My children are my greatest inspirations, and I love being able to transform simple happenings with them into artistic portraits through use of color, storytelling, and more.”

Sweet Family PhotosMeg Loeks: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Meg Loeks. 

