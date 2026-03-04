Watch Rosalía and Björk Command an Electrifying Performance of “Berghain” at the BRIT Awards

Home / Entertainment / Music

Last year, Spanish singer Rosalía announced her fourth studio album, Lux. Despite its November release date, it quickly made its way to the “Best of 2025” lists for its fearless genre-bending and top-notch collaborators. No other song captured this like the lead single, “Berghain,” an epic dark baroque-pop track featuring legendary Icelandic singer Björk. Now, the pair have given the song its live debut with a thrilling performance at the BRIT Awards.

While Rosalía was slated to perform at the ceremony, the presence of the famously elusive Björk was an exciting surprise to those at the venue and fans watching at home. The Spanish singer, donning a white Vivienne Westwood dress, was backed by the Heritage Orchestra and a half-circle choir, which parted after the chorus of the song to reveal the Icelandic star. True to her unique fashion sense, Björk wore a structured gown inspired by human molecules designed by Amit Aggarwal.

The song, which features U.S. musician Yves Tumor and contributions from the London Symphony Orchestra, opens with a verse in German, putting Rosalía’s classical training in the spotlight. While the name “Berghain” evokes the world-famous Berlin nightclub, Rosalía has noted that it also means “a group of trees in the forest,” serving as a metaphor for the mind. “We all have our own internal labyrinths,” she explained in an interview.

When asked about her creative relationship with Björk, Rosalía told Zane Lowe, “She’s my mother. Mother, mother, mother, without a doubt. She’s the most inspiring. She and Patti Smith are my artistic mothers. Both are so free and irreverent.” The pair previously collaborated in 2023 on the charity single “Oral.”

Rosalía also picked up the BRIT Award for Best International Artist, beating Bad Bunny, Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift, becoming the first-ever Spanish winner. “It’s such an honor to bring my music far from home and I would love to share this  with all my peers who also make music in Spanish. Let’s keep celebrating the otherness, let’s keep celebrating different music, different cultures, different languages,” Rosalía said in her winning speech.

You can watch Rosalía and Björk performing “Berghain” at the BRIT Awards below.

Rosalía and Björk sang “Berghain” live for the first time at the BRIT Awards.

Sources: Rosalía and Björk Show Two Types of On-Stage Style at the 2026 BRIT Awards; ROSALÍA: The LUX Interview | The Zane Lowe Interview

