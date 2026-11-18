Mexico is one of the leading countries in automobile manufacturing. However, the bulk of this industry is built around American, Asian, and European companies, as 90% of vehicles manufactured in Mexico are exported. A new endeavor wants to take a different approach for this sector, developing its own technology rather than just assembling cars for others. Mexico is now launching Olinia, its own national electric vehicle brand.

The name Olinia comes from the Nahuatl word meaning “to move” or “movement,” as a nod to Mexico’s Indigenous heritage and the desire to put Mexico in the driver’s seat. Tasked with addressing the mobility needs for large areas of Mexico with an accessible, efficient, and sustainable approach, Olinia has enlisted top talents from around the country, integrating engineering, software, design, manufacturing, and services under one umbrella.

Rather than competing with major car brands, Olinia just aims to help locals with their day-to-day tasks, such as carrying groceries or picking the kids up from school. With these short trips in mind, their vehicles can reach a maximum speed of 50 kilometers (31 miles) per hour. But that doesn’t make it less powerful; its 13.5-kilowatt (kW) electric motor is capable of climbing hills and remaining reliable in the rain thanks to its water-resistant capabilities.

So far, two models of Olinia vehicles have been introduced. First up is Olinia Uno, which can carry up to six people. It even has enough space to accommodate one person in a wheelchair. It can also haul cargo on top, and carry a spare tie on the back. Meanwhile, the Olinia Carga resembles a small pickup truck, has room for two people, and can carry up to 1,430 pounds of carg0.

Per the designers, Olinia Uno will be available in different versions with a starting price of 150,000 pesos ($8,075), including VAT. With a range of just over 125 kilometers (78 miles) per charge, Olinia achieves an operating cost of 0.49 pesos ($0.026) per kilometer at an electricity rate of 4 pesos ($0.22) per kilowatt-hour. This means that its running costs are five times less than a gasoline-powered vehicle and less than half the cost of operating a motorcycle.

“Olinia represents much more than an electric car,” says Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. “It represents a seed—the seed of a new ecosystem of innovation built from Mexico, the seed of a national industry that can grow from the ground up, driven by the knowledge, creativity, and work of thousands of Mexicans, and the seed of a mixed economy in which universities, research centers, the government, and society’s creative initiative collaborate to develop new technologies, new solutions, and new national capabilities.”

Olinia will go into production in summer 2027. At first, they will be made with 50% Mexican materials, with a goal of reaching 75% domestic supplies by 2030.

To stay up to date with these electric vehicles, follow Olinia on Instagram.

Mexico is launching Olinia, its own national electric vehicle brand.

Rather than competing with major car brands, Olinia just aims to help locals with their day-to-day tasks.

To do so, Olinia has enlisted top talents from around Mexico, integrating engineering, software, design, manufacturing, and services under one umbrella.

Olinia: Website | Instagram

All images via Olinia.

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