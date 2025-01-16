Home / Design / Cars

CES 2025: Honda Unveils the 0 Series, Sleek EVs With Level 3 Automated Driving

By Jessica Stewart and Eugene Kim on January 16, 2025
Honda Zero Series CES 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda is stepping into the future with its sleek, technology-packed 0 series. These electric vehicles signal a new era and rebranding for the car manufacturer, with many new design and technology features. The Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, which debuted at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, are expected to go to market in North America in 2026.

My Modern Met Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim was invited to Honda's Torrance, California, headquarters for a close-up look at both vehicles after initially viewing them at CES. Each car features sleek curves with an aerodynamic exterior. Inside, Honda has maximized space, a conscious choice built around the company's “thin, light, and wise” approach.

While one expects a large interior in an SUV, Honda's design choice really comes to life in the flagship Honda 0 Saloon. The car's sporty design and low cabin would make you think that a cramped interior awaits, but that is not the case. Honda has managed to create an interior that is surprisingly roomy for a car of this nature.

Both vehicles mark the debut of Honda's original vehicle operating system (OS), the ASIMO OS. Named after a humanoid robot Honda developed 20 years ago, the operating system will apply integrated management of electronic control units (ECUs) for vehicle systems such as automated driving/advanced driver assistance systems (AD/ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system.

Thanks to over-the-air (OTA) updates, the car's functions and services will continually update to meet the driver's preferences. This makes the truly custom car ownership experience. In addition, Honda 0 vehicles will feature Level 3 automated driving, which allows divers to complete a second task while the vehicle oversees operation of the vehicle.

For added safety, Honda has developed technology to anticipate driving conditions and scenarios in order to eliminate collisions that “a human driver could have avoided.” They are also incorporating AI learning into the car in order to learn and improve upon the automated driving system.

And, of course, an electric vehicle must take its energy needs into consideration. Honda is already part of an automaker consortium that is expanding the number of charging stations across the United States, but Honda 0 will incorporate smart at-home charging technology to cut down on energy costs. Interestingly, the EV can also send electricity back to the power grid when it's in short supply, allowing owners to earn from their vehicles.

“The Honda approach to the art of making things has always been human-centric. The same is true with the 0 Series,” Katsushi Inoue, Honda senior managing executive officer, Electrification Business Development Operations shares at CES 2025. “Our EVs will offer ‘ultra-personal optimization' by thinking completely about the customer, and optimizing all details including precise control settings for vehicle dynamics.

“Like a smartphone, various functions of 0 Series models will continue to advance even after the purchase. The more it is used, the more personalized it will become.”

While a price point has yet to be revealed, Honda expects that both the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV will come to market in North America in 2026, with a global rollout shortly after.

Honda 0 Saloon

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda 0 Series SUV

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda Zero Series Interior

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda 0 Series SUV

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda 0 Series Saloon Bumper

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda Zero Series CES 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda Zero Series CES 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda 0 Series Dashboard

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda Zero Series CES 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda 0 Series Saloon

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Honda: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Jessica Stewart

