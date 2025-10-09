Home / Design / Cars

Artist Revives Corroded Porsche by Replacing All Windows With Handcrafted Stained Glass

By Sara Barnes on October 9, 2025

We often think of stained glass in church windows or on a Tiffany lamp. But artist Ben Tuna of Glass Visions Studio showcases another form in which it can take: as the windows on a car that has seen better days. Tuna transformed a corroded Porsche 911 Carrera into an art car. Aptly calling the project Resurrection, he has revived the sports car from a vehicle destined for the junk yard and elevated it to something you’d find in an art gallery.

When Tuna began working on the car, the Porsche was in rough shape. It had—and continues to have—a rusted body and no wheels. The artist chose to leave those elements alone and only focus on the windows. This decision created a striking juxtaposition; the car is raw, clearly affected by the toll that time and natural elements can have on metal. Tuna’s work, in contrast, is handled with clarity and precision.

He’s created a collage-like effect on the windshields and side windows. Inspired by cathedral imagery, angels and figures in prayer are placed alongside fragments of flourishes, architectural details, and floral motifs. Together, these pieces have a cut-and-paste appearance with the dark solder adding uniformity and structure to the overall design.

“The resurrection,” Tuna wrote while sharing photos from the project on his Instagram. “A project born from the combination of my art and my passion for cars.” Resurrection was the first stained glass car, but it isn’t the last. Since sharing the finished car in July 2025, Tuna has applied a similar striking treatment to another vehicle—this one burned during the January 2025 Los Angeles fires.

Glass art seems to be Tuna’s destiny. He runs the Los Angeles-based Glass Visions Studio, a family business that has created custom decorative stained glass for over 40 years. It was founded by Tuna’s dad, Mark, in 1979. When Mark retired in 2021, his son took over the business. Now, the younger Tuna continues to work on commission stained glass projects, all while carrying on the centuries-old tradition of handcrafted stained glass.

Artist Ben Tuna of Glass Visions Studio transformed a corroded Porsche 911 Carrera into a stunning art car. He replaced all of its windows with handcrafted stained glass.

Since sharing the project in July 2025, Tuna has applied a similar striking treatment to another car—this one burned in the Los Angeles fires that happened in January 2025.

Ben Tuna: Website | Instagram

