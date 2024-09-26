Budget-Friendly Trailer Under $30K Offers Lightweight Modular Interior Setup With Retro Design

Lovers of vintage vibes and freewheeling adventure will likely feel right at home in the charming and functional HC1 Breeze travel trailer. The Breeze is the most recent addition to Happier Camper’s HC1 suite of trailers, which also includes the Classic, Studio, and Venture models. This trailer is lighter, more aerodynamic, and more affordable than the previous tow-alongs from the Los Angeles-based company. And, as of September 2024, Happier Camper is offering a Breeze Max package: the standard Breeze including the most commonly ordered premium features, for $29,950. This is $5,000 more than the Breeze’s base price of $24,950 but represents $6,000 in savings overall.

“We wanted something that made our brand accessible to more of our fans. We're calling it the Breeze to represent its lightness and simplicity, while also nodding to the unique color it will launch with called Venice breeze,” says Derek Michael, Happier Camper founder and designer.

Michael, who founded the trailer production company after finding success and enjoyment in the travel trailer restoration and rental business, and Happier Camper launched its first unique HC1 model in 2015. As well as being easy on the eyes, all four of the HC1 travel trailer models boast a high level of customization through Happier Camper’s Adaptiv system. This ingenious format, which the company compares to LEGO, lets users choose and move multifunctional cubes within the interior of the trailer, or even outside of it, perhaps for fireside dining.

The cubes, some of which are cushioned, allow for seating, storage, kitchenette design, bed-building, and bathroom placement (with dry-flush toilets). By snapping the fiberglass pieces snugly into place, campers can reformat their glamping space for cozy comfort, entertaining, remote work, or even selling products (the Venture model has built-in concession windows). This Adaptiv system is universal to all Happier Camper trailers, as well as its readymade van conversion kit.

The HC1 Breeze follows the company’s successful formula with an iconic modular interior; sleek, mid-century modern charm; rear hatch door; and aerodynamic, molded fiberglass shell. At 13.5 feet long and with a dry weight of about 1100 pounds, this compact, lightweight trailer can be towed by most cars. It’s small enough to fit in a parking space, and more maneuverable in campgrounds than larger models.

The Breeze has water hookups, power outlets, and sliding windows, and it boasts more storage space than previous HC1 trailers. Happier Camper also offers a “Family Package” configuration for the Breeze with a fold-down bunk bed, allowing it to sleep up to five people. And, the Breeze now comes in two soothing, beachy tones: Mammoth White or Venice Breeze.

The Breeze Max package includes a solar panel and inverter, cooling package, rear privacy screen, exterior cover, and either an awning or bunk bed/ couch (or both for an extra $2,000).

If your wanderlust is awoken, your curiosity is piqued, and you’d like to learn more about Happier Camper’s line of trailers, compare features for all four HC1 models and explore the Breeze Max package.

Happier Camper launched its first retro chic travel trailer, now known as the HC1 Classic, in 2015.

The most recent and affordable trailer in the line is also its lightest, aptly named the Breeze.

Like the other three HC1 trailers, the Breeze features the Adaptiv system of modular cubes that let users customize their glamping space. And, the new Breeze Max package offers premium features for a reduced price.

All in all, the Breeze is both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional, and it could be a great option for someone with a smaller car and budget.

