This Electric Two-Wheel Vehicle by BMW May Be the Future of Urban Commuting

Cities around the world continue to grow, posing challenges for commuters, such as reduced parking, rising fuel costs, and transit systems that can barely keep up with demand. In response to these issues, two-wheeled vehicles such as bikes and scooters have gained popularity. However, these modes of transportation come with their own risks and limitations. BMW feels up to the challenge with the BMW Motorrad Vision CE, which promises to be the future of urban commuting.

This electric motorcycle, which debuted at the IAA Mobility 2025 Motorshow, stands out for what its design can do for you. Making safety the central point of the vehicle, it boasts a “cage” made out of strategically placed metal tubes. Combined with a clever seat construction with an integrated seat belt, the Vision CE offers a laidback riding experience in an emission-free vehicle.

The Vision CE prioritizes safety, but it doesn’t skimp on sleek design. With this airy yet sturdy build, the creators were aiming for a “stretched, dynamic, and visually light appearance.” This aesthetic is rounded out with its color scheme, where a matte white contrasts with the black of the cage, seats, and wheels. The designers describe it as a “clear, reduced, and sculptural appearance.”

Technology wise, the Vision CE comes with a groundbreaking self-balancing function which allows the bike to remain upright when not moving. This means the rider doesn’t have to put in any extra effort to keep it from falling when it’s not in use. The self-balancing feature makes it easier and more accessible for those getting their first experience with this type of vehicle. At the same time, it is an added perk for experienced cyclists and bikers.

Overall, the Vision CE is the result of 25 years of work since BMW first released their innovative BMW C1. Since then, they’ve mastered their mix of smart design with an electric drive with the BMW C series. “The BMW Motorrad Vision CE builds on this fundamental design philosophy,” the company says, “presenting it in a new interpretation with an emotional design language to create a unique, forward-looking vision vehicle.”

To learn more about the Vision CE, visit the BMW Motorrad website.

BMW Motorrad: Website | Instagram

All images via BMW Group.

