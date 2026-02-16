Since 1939, Ferrari has been passionately crafting luxury Italian sports cars, blending tradition and innovation to create timeless icons of the road. Their newest model takes that mission one step further. The marque initially teased the idea of their very first EV back in October 2025. Now, they are ready to give us the first look inside the all-new Ferrari Luce, which was unveiled on February 9 in San Francisco.

Luce—the four-door, four-seat Gran Turismo with 1,000+ horsepower from four electric motors—is expected to be Ferrari’s heaviest model, weighing in at around 5,100 pounds. The term “luce” literally translates to “light” in Italian, but the meaning behind the name of the vehicle, according to Ferrari, is “uncompromising vision, transparent design, silent energy that is felt in every fibre, and form shaped by function.” All this is apparent when viewing the newly released images of the car’s interior design.

Ferrari wanted to reform every detail to encapsulate their vision for the future. With this ambitious project being a little outside the company’s wheelhouse, they collaborated with San Francisco-based LoveFrom on the interior design. A company headed by Sir Jony Ive, who was chief design officer at Apple and whose vision shaped most of the tech that we use on a daily basis—he’s the one behind the designs of the iPhone. Ive’s style and influence on the car’s design are clear to see in each new element.

The steering wheel is the perfect example of the collaboration between tradition and innovation. The three-spoke design was inspired by the 1950s and 60s wooden three-spoke Nardi wheel that represents classic, fine Italian craftsmanship. The recycled aluminum is exposed to showcase the material quality, and the whole wheel weighs 400 grams less than the standard Ferrari wheel. Additionally, analog control modules give the driver full, easy control over the car’s mechanics, and brings back the traditional aspect. Its design is extremely intentional, and the emphasis on practicality has the wheel resembling that of a Formula One car. Mounted onto the wheel for an optimized sight line is the binnacle, which contains three OLED panels with a very futuristic display.

Perhaps the most emblematic and innovative aspect of the interior design is the animation of the key and its dock. Instead of a traditional EV fob, the Luce features a thoughtfully designed Gorilla Glass and “E Ink” key that integrates into a designated dock within the center console. Once placed in the dock, the key’s background color changes from yellow to black in order to integrate seamlessly into the center console. Thus, the key is more symbolic, a ceremonial artifact, reinforcing the notion that ownership begins before pulling out of the lot. This small but novel detail reflects how Ive and his design team aimed to make every interaction matter.

The control panel continues this theme by implementing tactile elements to preserve physical engagement within the technologically advanced space. Another example of design interaction is in the overhead control, which contains a few typical buttons and an additional, large Launch pull. Initiating Launch mode automatically adjusts torque and stability systems and allocates extra power for a flawless start that brings the car alive.

Luce is a special addition to Ferrari’s array of vehicles, bringing together modern technology and the classic sports cars. The final reveal of the exterior design will be launched in Italy in May, representing a new chapter in Ferrari’s extensive, exclusive, and iconic legacy.

Ferrari announced its first-ever electric vehicle, Luce, and teased its upcoming release with interior shots of the car.

The marque worked with Sir Jony Ive’s company LoveFrom on the interior design, aiming to balance sleek new tech with the traditional Ferrari sports car aesthetic that makes the brand iconic.

The steering wheel and attached binnacle incorporates new, intentionally designed modern details like the binnacle’s three OLEDs, but also draws inspiration from traditional sports cars with the three-spoke wheel.

Another innovative aspect is the key feature: when the key is placed into the dock, it not only starts the car but also integrates itself into the center console by changing color from yellow to black, thanks to “E Ink.”

Launch mode automatically prepares the car for a smooth start with just a pull.

Every detail of Ferrari’s new EV boasts the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, precision, and luxury.

Watch this video from Ferrari about the vision behind Luce’s concept

Ferrari: Website | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram



All images via Ferrari.

Related Articles :

Kawasaki Unveils Rideable Robot Horse That Can Climb and Gallop on Any Terrain

This First-Of-Its-Kind Motorcycle Is Powered by the Sun

LEGOLAND Unveils Life-Size Ferrari Made From Over 380,000 LEGO Bricks