Miles Teller Replaces Wife’s Wedding Dress That Was Lost During the LA Wildfires for Christmas

By Regina Sienra on December 30, 2025
In January 2025, a series of wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area. With as many as 12,000 homes and buildings destroyed, many people lost beloved items tied to important memories. One such case was model and entrepreneur Keleigh Teller, who is married to actor Miles Teller. When her house burned down during the Palisades Fire, her wedding dress was destroyed with it. But now, a heartfelt Christmas gift from her husband has brought it back.

In a video posted to TikTok, the model can be seen opening a large box on Christmas morning. After encountering a garment bag, she turns to her husband and asks him, “Is this my wedding dress?” to which he replies, “Yeah.” Moved to tears, she then takes the dress out and inspects it lovingly, taking in each detail. “Miles had my wedding dress, which was burned in a fire, beautifully remade. I am so happy and grateful! Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!” she wrote in the caption.

At the time of the fires, Teller had openly mourned the loss of her garment. “I wish I grabbed my wedding dress .. wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out,” she wrote at the time. The memento clearly meant a lot to her.

The dress, which Teller wore for her 2019 wedding, was designed by Monique Lhuillier. First a symbol of a newlywed couple, immortalized in the pictures of Teller with loved ones that the entrepreneur has shared throughout the years, it has become something greater. Not just a testament to the lengths a loving husband can go, but also a sign that, with some effort and luck, nothing physical is ever truly lost.

But now, a heartfelt Christmas gift from her husband has brought it back.

@keleightellerMiles had my wedding dress that burned in the fire remade ❤️ so happy Merry Christmas everyone! ❤️❤️❤️♬ original sound – keleighteller

