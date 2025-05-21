Home / Art

Getty Villa Is Finally Reopening After the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

By Jessica Stewart on May 21, 2025
Getty Villa

Photo: garyphoto/Depositphotos

When California's devastating wildfires swept through the Los Angeles area in January, the Getty Villa survived a close call. While the museum's grounds caught fire, the structure remained intact. However, due to smoke damage and safety concerns, the Pacific Palisades museum, which houses a world-class collection of antiquities, has remained closed. Luckily, that is about to change, with the museum announcing its reopening scheduled for June 27.

After months of extensive cleanup, which included a deep cleaning of indoor and outdoor spaces, replacing all air and water filter systems, and removing over 1,300 damaged trees, the Getty Villa is ready to host visitors. To celebrate, the museum is opening an exhibition with over 230 works of art and artifacts from the Mycenaean civilization. The first major exhibition in North America to focus on the Mycenaean civilization, The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece, will be on view from June 27 through January 12, 2026.

Since the previous Getty exhibition, which focused on the culture of the ancient Thracians, was forced to close early, museum staff have created a virtual tour for all to enjoy. This hard work in preserving the collection and the grounds is a tribute to the dedicated museum staff, some of whom stayed on-site during the fires to protect the structure.

“It is with the utmost gratitude and appreciation for Getty staff, first responders, and other agencies that we can announce the reopening of the Villa to the public,” says Katherine Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust. “Without their tireless efforts, we would not be in the position we are in today, where we can welcome back visitors and the surrounding community to enjoy the Villa grounds and collection.”

To limit traffic on the Pacific Palisades Highway, the Getty Villa will have limited opening hours from Friday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number of visitors will be capped at 500 per day and they must book their time slot online.

The Getty Villa is reopening on June 27 after closing due to January's devastating wildfires.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum)

Source: Getty Villa Museum To Reopen June 27 Following Palisades Fire Closure

Related Articles:

Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor

Exploring the Frick Collection’s $220 Million Renovation Before Its Reopening

Notre-Dame Slated To Reopen This Month After Devastating Fire Five Years Ago

Community Bands Together To Restore Crumbling 19th-Century Synagogue in NYC

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is
Prolific Art Collector Invites All People to the Contemporary Art World Through Instagram [Interview]
Los Angeles Artist Shares How She’s Rebuilding After Devastating January Fires [Interview]
AI-Generated Images Mimicking Studio Ghibli May Be Banned by Japanese Lawmakers
New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art
Artist Transforms Cold War Fighter Jet With Colorful Glass Beads Inspired by African Beadwork

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pioneering Pop Surrealist Gallery in Seattle Celebrates Reopening With Three Exhibitions in New Space
Art World Comes to South Florida for the 2025 Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary
New Exhibition Puts Pablo Picasso In Conversation With Contemporary Asian Art
Exhibition Celebrates the Glitz of the Disco Era and Its Sociopolitical Roots
Art Basel Hong Kong 2025: Celebrating Contemporary Asian Art With Strong Sales and Robust Programming
13-Year-Old Painting Prodigy Shares His Inspiring Artistic Journey in New Book

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.