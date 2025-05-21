Getty Villa Is Finally Reopening After the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

When California's devastating wildfires swept through the Los Angeles area in January, the Getty Villa survived a close call. While the museum's grounds caught fire, the structure remained intact. However, due to smoke damage and safety concerns, the Pacific Palisades museum, which houses a world-class collection of antiquities, has remained closed. Luckily, that is about to change, with the museum announcing its reopening scheduled for June 27.

After months of extensive cleanup, which included a deep cleaning of indoor and outdoor spaces, replacing all air and water filter systems, and removing over 1,300 damaged trees, the Getty Villa is ready to host visitors. To celebrate, the museum is opening an exhibition with over 230 works of art and artifacts from the Mycenaean civilization. The first major exhibition in North America to focus on the Mycenaean civilization, The Kingdom of Pylos: Warrior-Princes of Ancient Greece, will be on view from June 27 through January 12, 2026.

Since the previous Getty exhibition, which focused on the culture of the ancient Thracians, was forced to close early, museum staff have created a virtual tour for all to enjoy. This hard work in preserving the collection and the grounds is a tribute to the dedicated museum staff, some of whom stayed on-site during the fires to protect the structure.

“It is with the utmost gratitude and appreciation for Getty staff, first responders, and other agencies that we can announce the reopening of the Villa to the public,” says Katherine Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust. “Without their tireless efforts, we would not be in the position we are in today, where we can welcome back visitors and the surrounding community to enjoy the Villa grounds and collection.”

To limit traffic on the Pacific Palisades Highway, the Getty Villa will have limited opening hours from Friday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number of visitors will be capped at 500 per day and they must book their time slot online.

The Getty Villa is reopening on June 27 after closing due to January's devastating wildfires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum)

Related Articles :

Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor

Exploring the Frick Collection’s $220 Million Renovation Before Its Reopening

Notre-Dame Slated To Reopen This Month After Devastating Fire Five Years Ago

Community Bands Together To Restore Crumbling 19th-Century Synagogue in NYC