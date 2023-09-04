Home / Dance

This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day

September 4, 2023
screenshots of video showing group of kids performing a dance with the choreographer who created it

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

Dance is known to release feel-good hormones like serotonin. While that is true for the dancers, the joy that emanates from a now viral video is just as contagious. The talent on display is so enthralling that it has been watched over 18 million times on TikTok.

The clip stars a choreographer known as Only1blake and a group of girls from Dream Catchers Academy, a school located in Lagos, Nigeria. The song they dance to is “All Over You” by Afro-pop singer Guchi. After becoming a hit, a dancer named Afronitaa posted a choreography to the tune, which has since been turned into a TikTok challenge. As such, both the little girls and Only1blake seem to have mastered it. During a visit to the school in celebration of Eid al-Adha, the pro dancer and the students recorded their own version, with the students singing and executing each move as smoothly as their adult guest.

As if the excitement shown by the girls isn't enough to make people smile, the story behind the academy makes it more inspiring. The Dream Catchers Academy is a non-profit program dedicated to helping orphaned and impoverished girls in Nigeria. On top of regular education, they also take dancing and art lessons—and the skills they've polished during their time there shine bright in this heartwarming clip.

To stay up to date with the talented girls of Dream Catchers Academy, you can follow them on TikTok, where they regularly show off their dance moves. If you wish to support them, the academy also welcomes volunteer work and donations. You can learn more by visiting their website.

@dreamcatchersda Happiness is key Happy Eid celebration with @Only1blake @Guchi Wishing everyone a happy holiday . . . #happyeidmubarak #dreamcatchersacademy #dancehall #dancechallenge #fypシ #happykids #africanamazing #africandance #dancechallenge ♬ All Over You – Guchi

@blakeoffishall The joy and energy in this video is everything ❤️! @Dream Catchers Academy thank you so much for welcoming me, Happy Eid Celebration dc: @STARGYAL ♬ original sound – Only1blake

@blakeoffishall I learnt alot from them✨@Dream Catchers Academy Dc @STARGYAL #only1blake #viralvideo #dreamcatchersacademy #dancechallenge #afrobeats ♬ ALL OVER YOU CHALLENGE BY AFRONITAAA – STARGYAL

Dream Catchers Academy: Website | TikTok
