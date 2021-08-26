Home / Design / Creative Products

These Mindfulness Cards Will Help You Practice Self-Care Every Day

By Margherita Cole on August 26, 2021

Is your life getting too hectic? It happens to everyone, but at least there are many ways you can practice self-care and try to relax. And if you need a little extra help, Chronicle Books has condensed their best techniques into a portable deck of cards.

Aptly called Mindfulness Cards, this therapeutic product includes over 50 prompts for the mind and body. Each colorful card features an inspiring phrase on one side and a short mindfulness exercise on the back. They are designed to be easy to incorporate into your busy life.

Some ways to use the deck are: drawing a card when you need a mental break or selecting several in the morning and reading through them as the day goes on. With categories like Rest & Balance, Insight & Awareness, Curiosity & Joy, and Kindness, you're sure to keep learning for a long time.

Practice self-care with this deck of mindfulness cards!

 

Mindfulness Cards

