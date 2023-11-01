Home / Entertainment

Miss London 2023 Wins the First-Ever “Makeup-Free” Beauty Pageant

By Margherita Cole on November 1, 2023
Miss England Makeup Free Beauty Pagent

Makeup can be an empowering way to show off your personality and personal style. However, it can also give young people, especially teenagers, unfair beauty standards. In an effort to help women embrace their natural face, Miss England hosted the first-ever makeup-free Miss London beauty pageant. All 19 contestants competed without lipstick, foundation, or other products, with 26-year-old Natasha Beresford coming in at first place as the winner.

“I launched the Bare Face round in 2019 after receiving so many entry images where I couldn't recognize the contestants!” explains Miss England director Angie Beasley. “This was due to thick makeup and filtered photos they were submitting thinking that's what we wanted to see. I felt we needed to do something so I invited contestants who reached the final stages to submit images of themselves makeup-free and post on their own social media to encourage more natural beauty images. The entry age to Miss England which leads to Miss World is 16-27. I'm all for make-up to enhance your natural beauty but there's no need to wear a complete mask, especially at such a young age.”

Miss London 2023 was the first pageant to be completely makeup-free. Beresford, who works as a dental nurse in London, was crowned the winner and face of Cetuem Cosmetics. “It is such an honor to be the first-ever makeup-free Miss London. I hope to inspire young women and girls to feel confident in their own skin. We are all beautiful in our own, unique way and we should embrace that!” says Beresford. She will move on to compete in the Miss England finals in May 2024, but it is still undecided if she will compete makeup-free in that pageant as well.

26-year-old Natasha Beresford was crowned Miss London 2023 in the first-ever “makeup-free” beauty pageant.

Miss England Makeup Free Beauty Pagent

She will move on to compete in the Miss England competition in 2024.

Miss England Makeup Free Beauty Pagent

Miss England: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Miss England.

Related Articles:

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina Reveal They Secretly Got Married Two Years After Competing in the Same Pageant

33 Men Represent Their Country’s National Dress in Male Beauty Pageant

39 Amazing National Costumes From the Mister Global 2022 Male Beauty Pageant

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

After 20 Years, Christopher Walken Returns to SNL and Introduces the Foo Fighters Correctly
‘Friends’ Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry in a Heartfelt Statement
RIP Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ Star Dies at 54 and Leaves Behind an Inspiring Legacy
Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story of How They Met
Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart
‘Pepper X’ Is Named “World’s Hottest Pepper” by Guinness World Records

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sir Michael Caine Officially Announces His Retirement at Age 90
Watch Blue Ivy‘s Growth Between Her First and Last Performance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor Michael Gambon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.