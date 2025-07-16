Home / Art / Painting

High School “Loner” Paints Stunning Portraits To Reconnect With Peers Before Graduation

By Eva Baron on July 16, 2025

Molly Shafer hadn’t always been considered a loner. During elementary and middle school in her home town of Waunakee, Wisc., the 18-year-old had been outgoing, but that all changed when she entered the local high school and began experiencing social anxiety in full force. She withdrew from her peers and closed herself off from friendship—at least until recently. Just before graduation, Shafer decided to reconnect with others in her grade through an unexpected act of kindness.

“There was a connection there at some point,” Shafer said in a recent interview with CBS Evening News. “I don’t know, I really wanted to just talk to them again, or be seen again.”

That feeling was mutual, with several people claiming that they hadn’t spoken to her in years or that they’d fallen out of touch with her.

“Not a lot of kids did hang out with her,” one student reported.

Being an artist, Shafer decided to paint herself out of her isolation. Nearly every day, she would climb up to a loft-turned-artist’s-studio in her family’s garage. There, she would spend hours painting portraits of all the kids she once knew, meticulously layering vibrant brushstrokes until a likeness emerged. She completed 44 paintings over the course of 600 hours, with each demanding about 13 hours of work. At the end of her senior year, she presented her peers with their respective portraits as keepsakes.

“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen someone do, especially for someone you aren’t that close with,” one of the students said.

Another added that Shafer’s project was “unbelievable,” while yet another said that she was “touched.” But, for some, the paintings also evoked remorse.

“All of us probably feel a little regret not paying more attention,” a student admitted. A different student confessed, “We did have that friendship, but I didn’t put forth the work to keep it.”

Shafer’s portraits offered her peers a new perspective into her character, one that was observant, thoughtful, creative, and, perhaps above all, resilient.

“You can’t go through life thinking that you don’t have friends because they don’t like you, because that’s not the case,” Shafer concluded. “People aren’t thinking that hard about you. It’s all in your head. You just have to try.”

High schooler named Molly Shafer withdrew from former friends due to social anxiety, but painting helped her reconnect with her peers before graduating.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Jane (@molly.jane.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Jane (@molly.jane.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Jane (@molly.jane.art)

Shafer painted 44 portraits over the course of 600 hours, with each demanding about 13 hours of work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Jane (@molly.jane.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Jane (@molly.jane.art)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Jane (@molly.jane.art)

Molly Shafer: Instagram

Source: Quiet high schooler paints portraits of entire class to reconnect before graduating

Related Articles:

Lewis Capaldi Partners With Betterhelp To Donate 734,000 Hours of Free Therapy

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy

High School Principal Handwrites a Personalized Letter to Each Graduating Student

Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors
Kindergarteners Learn How To Sign “Happy Birthday” To Celebrate Beloved Custodian Who Is Deaf
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guitarist Reveals the Singer Paid for Everyone on Her Tour To Go Therapy
You Can “Rent a Grandma” in Japan To Learn How To Cook and Break up With a Boyfriend
Lewis Capaldi Partners With Betterhelp To Donate 734,000 Hours of Free Therapy
High School Principal Handwrites a Personalized Letter to Each Graduating Student

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Family Doctor With Cancer Receives Support From Baltimore Residents He Spent Decades Helping
Hear Albert Camus’ Grateful Letter to His Teacher After Winning the Nobel Prize
Meet the First Female-Only Skateboarding Group in Ethiopia
Monumental Botanical Paintings Energized With Vibrant Electric Hues [Interview]
82-Year-Old Powerlifting Grandma Is Proof That Strength Knows No Age
Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.