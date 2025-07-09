Lewis Capaldi Partners With Betterhelp To Donate 734,000 Hours of Free Therapy

During Glastonbury 2023, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was forced to cut his set short due to difficulties managing symptoms of Tourette syndrome and anxiety on stage. He thought he’d never perform again, but after taking time away to focus on his mental health, Capaldi made a powerful return at Glastonbury 2025. Now, in a gesture of gratitude and support, he’s partnering with BetterHelp to donate 734,000 hours of free virtual therapy to anyone who needs it.

The 734,000 hours symbolize the 734 days Lewis Capaldi spent away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health. He’s offering 1,000 hours of free therapy for each day since he last performed. “Therapy is the reason why I am able to be a musician again,” the singer says in a video announcing his effort. “In partnership with BetterHelp and to reflect my experience of therapy and the importance I feel it has in my life and other people’s lives, we’re giving away 734,000 free hours of therapy.”

In the video interview with BetterHelp, Lewis Capaldi opens up about his experience with therapy and admits he’d neglected to look after himself in the past. Although he’s tried therapy before, it wasn’t until he found the right therapist that he really started to see an improvement in his mental health. In a reflection of how far he’s come, Capaldi shared that in the lead-up to this year’s Glastonbury he had “no anxiety or fear or impending doom.” He even did a series of “secret gigs” in Scotland to get comfortable with performing live again.

During his emotional return to the Glastonbury stage, Capaldi was met with an outpouring of love, as thousands of fans sang along to his iconic song, “Someone You Loved.”

“Therapy has been such a massive part of my last two years, and is a reason why I am able to be a musician again,” the artist admits. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop going to therapy… and giving access to online therapy to my fans who have supported me throughout my journey is so important to me. This is my way of giving back.”

Learn more about Capaldi’s partnership with BetterHelp and how you can access one month of free therapy to support your mental health.

