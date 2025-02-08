Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Captures the Unique Personalities of 13 Cities Worldwide Through Abstract Lines and Shapes

By Emma Taggart on February 8, 2025
CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Paris

Italian architect and graphic designer Federico Babina is renowned for his distinctive illustration style, which weaves stories through abstract shapes and vibrant colors. In his latest series, Cityscape, Babina transforms 13 major cities around the world into labyrinth-like compositions, combining bold lines and minimalist motifs to capture the vibrant complexity of urban life.

Babina describes the series as “spatially complex paintings, similar to a collage, depicting a bold and metropolitan space made of streets, symbols, buildings, and empty spaces.” He adds that each piece is “an articulated and intricate plot that seeks graphic balance.” Each illustration captures the character of its city with a playful mix of structure and chaos. Bold black lines trace famous landmarks like buildings, statues, and bridges, while vibrant geometric shapes complete the compositions.

In Cityscape 2, Babina brings New York City to life with a striking line drawing of the Brooklyn Bridge, two tall rectangles symbolizing the previously destroyed Twin Towers, and a simple piano key motif that nods to NYC’s legacy as the “jazz capital of the world.” In Cityscape 11, Babina portrays Tokyo with symbols like Mount Fuji and temple architecture, as well as a simple red sun, a symbol of Japan's national identity.

Babina describes cities as “a mixture and mosaic of architecture, a spider web, and asphalt labyrinth—a patchwork where small pieces of urban fabric are stitched together to form a larger design.” His work captures the unique diversity of each city, and to bring these “metropolitan patchworks” to life even more, he created an animated version where the lines and shapes dance across the screen to the rhythm of jazz.

Check out Babina’s Cityscape series below and find more from the artist’s work on Instagram.

Italian architect and graphic designer Federico Babina's series, Cityscape, captures the vibrant complexities of 13 major cities around the world.

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

New York

Each illustration captures the character of its city with a playful mix of structure and chaos.

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Tokyo

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Barcelona

Bold black lines trace famous landmarks like buildings, statues, and bridges, while vibrant geometric shapes complete the compositions.

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

London

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Rome

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Berlin

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Amsterdam

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Brasília

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Venice

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Copenhagen

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Lisbon

CITYSCAPE BY Federico Babina

Bologna

Check out an animated version of the dynamic series.

Federico Babina: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Federico Babina.

