Illustrator Captures Human Emotion Through Vibrant, Expressive Portraits

For illustrators, developing a unique style is a journey that takes time. With consistent practice, elements like color, shape, texture, and other distinctive features begin to emerge. One artist who’s nailed her signature look is illustrator Galya Gubchenko. She creates bold, dynamic portraits of famous faces, each instantly recognizable as her own.

From famous artists to TV series characters, Gubchenko’s vibrant portraits bring each personality to life. In one series, Vincent van Gogh, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Frida Kahlo, and other 20th-century artists are rendered in Gubchenko’s expressive style, featuring bold geometric shapes and hand-drawn textures.

Gubchenko also recently created a series of Severance-inspired portraits, thoughtfully drawing Mark Scout, Helly, Milchick, and other characters with glitch-like textures and patterns that reflect the show’s surreal storyline and mindset of the characters. Her ability to pull out the unique characteristics of these characters is evident in her portrait of Oswald ‘Oz' Cobb from The Penguin, which brilliantly captures the ruthless character in blood-red tones.

Gubchenko told My Modern Met, “I came to my style after years of hard drawing, almost every day. And I'm still doing it.” She advises aspiring illustrators to “work hard, draw, don’t be afraid to experiment.” Gubchenko adds, “I believe everyone already has their own style. It's like handwriting. You need to see this ‘handwriting’ and start developing it—this will become your style. And, of course, the most important thing is that all this should be enjoyable!”

