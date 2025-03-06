Home / Drawing / Illustration

Illustrator Captures Human Emotion Through Vibrant, Expressive Portraits

By Emma Taggart on March 6, 2025

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

For illustrators, developing a unique style is a journey that takes time. With consistent practice, elements like color, shape, texture, and other distinctive features begin to emerge. One artist who’s nailed her signature look is illustrator Galya Gubchenko. She creates bold, dynamic portraits of famous faces, each instantly recognizable as her own.

From famous artists to TV series characters, Gubchenko’s vibrant portraits bring each personality to life. In one series, Vincent van Gogh, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Frida Kahlo, and other 20th-century artists are rendered in Gubchenko’s expressive style, featuring bold geometric shapes and hand-drawn textures.

Gubchenko also recently created a series of Severance-inspired portraits, thoughtfully drawing Mark Scout, Helly, Milchick, and other characters with glitch-like textures and patterns that reflect the show’s surreal storyline and mindset of the characters. Her ability to pull out the unique characteristics of these characters is evident in her portrait of Oswald ‘Oz' Cobb from The Penguin, which brilliantly captures the ruthless character in blood-red tones.

Gubchenko told My Modern Met, “I came to my style after years of hard drawing, almost every day. And I'm still doing it.” She advises aspiring illustrators to “work hard, draw, don’t be afraid to experiment.” Gubchenko adds, “I believe everyone already has their own style. It's like handwriting. You need to see this ‘handwriting’ and start developing it—this will become your style. And, of course, the most important thing is that all this should be enjoyable!”

Check out some of Gubchenko's illustrated portraits below and find more from her portfolio on Behance.

Illustrator Galya Gubchenko brings famous faces to life with bold, dynamic portraits that showcase their vibrant personalities.

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Each image is rendered in Gubchenko’s expressive style, featuring bold geometric shapes and hand-drawn textures.

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Gubchenko brilliantly uses color and texture to capture the surreal storylines and the complex mindsets of TV show characters.

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Gubchenko found her style after years of practice, and it's still evolving every day.

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Portrait Illustrations by Galya Gubchenko

Galya Gubchenko: Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galya Gubchenko.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
