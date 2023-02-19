Home / Inspiring

Mom and Son Graduate College Together After Making the Promise Almost 20 Years Ago

By Regina Sienra on February 19, 2023
Mother and Son Graduate College Together After Promising to Do So Over 20 Years Ago

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Most of the time, parents are the ones talking you into pursuing a college degree. But for a Maryland man named Immanuel Patton, it was almost the other way around. Nearly two decades ago, the now 23-year-old graduate promised his mom, Carolyn, that they would get their diplomas at the same. And despite the obstacles they faced along the way, they walked across the stage at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) together. It fulfilled a wish they both worked hard for and will improve their quality of life in the future.

Patton was still in kindergarten when he assured his mom that one day they'd both be college graduates. “I said, ‘Mom, you know what? I'm going to make sure you get this degree at the same time that I do.' I made sure I stuck to that promise regardless of all the hardships and everything like that. I wanted to make sure that I be a man of my word,” the man told WBAL-TV. Now, he has a brand new Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration, while his mom earned a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities.

The road to graduation day was far from easy. They both were drawn to UMGC because it's devoted to online programs. They enrolled in 2020, and as the lessons got more complex, they both had to cheer each other to not give up. When the mom wanted to quit, Immanuel would say “Ma, you’ve got to keep it going. I know you want to stop. We got to keep going,” while she propelled him when his GPA dropped to a 1.0 and on academic probation. “You can't get below a 2.0,” she told him and was thrilled to see him get As and raise his average to 3.0.

Carolyn had made two previous attempts at earning her bachelor's degree, but she was more preoccupied with making sure her son made it to college. “For me, I had sort of gave up on it because I had already accomplished some associate's degrees and then I had started my bachelor's degree back in 1995 but life happened. Things got in the way,” she told Good Morning America. However, Immanuel never let go of his promise. “He never allowed it to die. It was continuously, ‘You know, mom, we're gonna do this.’”

Both mom and son work at the Anne Arundel Community College, but their new degrees mean different things for each of them. For the older Patton, a single mother from Mississippi, it means a raise. “It's giving me an increase in my salary, but also, (I will) be able to help other people in society,” she said. Her son may have found a new vocation. He said he is now interested in academic advising because of all he learned from supporting his mother while they both earned their degrees.

Above all, they are both more proud of each other than ever. “It was an experience of a lifetime,” Carolyn Patton concluded.

Carolyn and Immanuel Patton, a mother-and-son duo from Baltimore, graduated together from the University of Maryland Global Campus at the same time.

The son had promised his mom they would simultaneously earn their degrees one day when he was still a child, and they cheered on each other along the way.

h/t: [Good Morning America]

Related Articles:

Woman Buys the House Her Mother Cleaned for 43 Years

Southwest Airlines Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo

61-Year-Old Mom Models Her Son’s Fashion Brand and Goes Viral

Mom Installs Defibrillators All Around Town After Son Dies From Cardiac Arrest

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bus Driver Has Knit Over 7,000 Hats for the Students She Drove to School Throughout the Years
Incredible Survival Stories Continue to Surface Nearly Two Weeks After Deadly Turkey and Syria Earthquake
Justina Miles Goes Viral for Energetic ASL Performance at Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
All-Female Pilot Team Made Historic Flyover at the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Tears up Recalling What He Said to Brother and Opponent Jason After the Super Bowl
“Cat Man of Aleppo” Is Safe and Rescuing Pets After the Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

90-Year-Old Man Travels 10.5 Miles by Bike Every Day to Visit His Wife in Hospice
Little Girl Protects Her Brother While Waiting to Be Rescued from Earthquake
Mexico Sends Its Search and Rescue Dogs to Turkey to Help in the Search for Earthquake Survivors
6-Year-Old Is Told Her Painting Is “Wrong” by Teacher, So the Internet Steps in to Uplift Her
25 Best Love Quotes From Literature, Poetry, and Pop Culture
Quick-Thinking Man Helps a Koala Cross a Busy Highway in Australia

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.