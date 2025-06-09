Home / Art

Illustrator Transforms Fields of Grass Into Peacefully Surreal Worlds

By Eva Baron on June 9, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

Once she began feeling restricted by the confines of her studio, Mul Gil Kim hatched a rather ambitious plan: embarking upon a worldwide journey all by herself. Over the course of 673 days, the Korean artist traveled to 46 countries across five continents, producing more than 400 artworks that responded to daily reflections and discoveries made during her adventures. These pieces eventually came to encompass the Art Road project, cataloging moments of serenity, solitude, and rest.

Art Road and its sister series National Art Road mostly unfold across surreal landscapes, where prairies transform into vast, star-filled oceans; rainbows into monumental jump ropes; and bushes into trains snaking through a snowy forest. Above all, however, the series is a testament to Kim’s fascination with grass, which she repurposes to fulfill a variety of roles. In Spring Cat, for instance, grass becomes a curtain, pulled back by a girl in a blue dress to reveal a massive cat behind it. Spring Broom also reimagines a household item, showcasing a broom whose strands are composed of grass and whose handle is a tree branch. As the broom sweeps away snow, it leaves a flowering trail in its midst, offering a clear metaphor for how seasons gradually shift.

Other compositions are more ethereal, conjuring fantastical yet meditative worlds. Created last year in Nice, France, during the summer months, Blue Watermelon is a typical beach scene translated into the form of a watermelon, where its rind serves as a beach and its meat as an ocean. Swimming in Love plays with a similar theme, this time depicting a small, heart-shaped pond in the middle of an endless field. Equally enchanting is A Shining Home, which unveils a village whose cottages are entirely crafted out of grass.

“Most of my paintings begin with real places I’ve encountered during my travels, but I shift the scale, light, or atmosphere to convey something more intuitive and emotional,” Kim said in a recent interview. “I want to blur the line between memory and imagination, so the viewer can experience the piece not just as an image, but as a feeling.”

Indeed, much of Kim’s artwork resembles a fairy tale, in which the boundaries between reality and imagination constantly blur. Here, grass breathes and can be plunged into like water; trees glow and are to be circled like merry-go-rounds; and Northern Lights emerge from a deer’s head, replacing its antlers.

“Even something as simple as, ‘I’ve had a dream like this,’ or ‘This scene lingers with me somehow,’ can be a quiet beginning of connection,” Kim explains. “I believe those soft, personal moments are where art truly lives.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Mul Gil Kim’s website and follow her on Instagram.

Korean artist Mul Gil Kim conjures worlds full of fairy tale wonder, where grass and other parts of nature transform into everything from cottages to oceans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

Much of Kim’s artwork is part of her Art Road series, which she created while traveling through 46 countries over the course of 673 days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mulgil Kim (@sooroway)

Mul Gil Kim: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Shrines Celebrating Nature by Cleverly Uniting Paintings and Hand-Carved Frames [Interview]

Artist Embroiders Delicate Designs on Dried Leaves to Stitch a Connection With Nature

Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hilma af Klint’s Botanical Illustrations Are Now On View For the First Time
Here Are the Top 5 Most Valuable Paintings as of 2025
Chicago White Sox Unveils New Mural of Pope Leo XIV Inside Baseball Stadium
The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is
Getty Villa Is Finally Reopening After the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
Prolific Art Collector Invites All People to the Contemporary Art World Through Instagram [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Los Angeles Artist Shares How She’s Rebuilding After Devastating January Fires [Interview]
AI-Generated Images Mimicking Studio Ghibli May Be Banned by Japanese Lawmakers
New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art
Artist Transforms Cold War Fighter Jet With Colorful Glass Beads Inspired by African Beadwork
Pioneering Pop Surrealist Gallery in Seattle Celebrates Reopening With Three Exhibitions in New Space
Art World Comes to South Florida for the 2025 Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.