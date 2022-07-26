Home / Inspiring

Woman From ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo Receives Her Final Burn Treatment 50 Years Later

By Sara Barnes on July 26, 2022

An enduring symbol of the Vietnam War is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo titled The Terror of War. Better known as Napalm Girl, the horrifying image by photojournalist Nick Ut features a girl, just 9 years old, running naked after a napalm attack on Vietnam on June 8, 1972. That girl, now a woman 50 years later, is Kim Phuc Phan Thi. Thi suffered severe injuries as a result of that attack, but five decades later, she has finally received her final burn treatment.

The iconic image shows the atrocities of war. Thi is seen screaming and running out of a fire, her clothes having burned off as soon as the napalm touched her. “I still remember my arm and seeing all the fire. I was so terrified, and I was so scared. And I thanked God my feet weren't burned, and I was able to run out of that fire…. We just kept running and running and running for a while,” she recalled. “And I cried out ‘Too hot! Too hot!’ The soldiers tried to help me. They tried to pour the water over me, and at that moment, I lost consciousness.”

Ut is who ultimately saved Thi. “After he took the picture, he saw me burning so badly … he put down the camera and took me to the nearest hospital, and I thought he saved my life,” she shared. “I owe him. He's my hero. Not only did he do his job as a photographer but also, he did extra as a human being. He helped. Now, I feel like he's a part of my family. That's why I call him Uncle Ut.”

Thi spent 14 months in the hospital following the attack. “I was really deformed,” she explains. “I could not feel at all, and a machine had to help wake up my nerves. Now, you see me looking normal.” This culminated with a 12th and final round of laser treatment at the Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute. Thi still suffers from ongoing pain from that horrible day, but the treatment—performed on her scorched back—helped heal some of her physical scars.

The 50th anniversary of the Napalm Girl photo offered a time of reflection for Thi. “I want everybody to celebrate my life, 50 years later. I am not a victim of war anymore. I am a survivor. I feel like 50 years ago, I was a victim of war but 50 years later, I was a friend, a helper, a mother, a grandmother and a survivor calling out for peace.”

An enduring symbol of the Vietnam War is a photo titled The Terror of War, aka Napalm Girl, by photographer Nick Ut. It shows a girl running naked after a napalm attack.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Ut (@utnicky)

It's been 50 years since that attack on Kim Phuc Phan Thi—the girl in the photo. She recently had her last treatment to help heal some of the scarring on her back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Ut (@utnicky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Ut (@utnicky)

h/t: [The Premier Daily]

Related Articles:

The History of Photojournalism. How Photography Changed the Way We Receive News.

2022 World Press Photo Contest Awards Incredible Regional Voices in Photojournalism

19 Awesome Books on the Long History of Photography

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Google Pays Tribute to Uvalde School Shooting Victim’s Colorful Artwork
Teen Mom Can’t Find Babysitter So She Takes Her 1-Year-Old Son as Her Date to Prom
16-Year-Old Boy Rocked a Red Gown to Prom and His Classmates Were So Excited for Him
Teen Starts His Own Lawn Care Business To Help Cover the Cost of His Adoption
Grandma Makes Amazing Gundam Models to Bond With Her Grandchildren
Teacher Keeps Empty Chair in Classroom for Over 50 Years for an Incredibly Touching Reason

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Travels the World By Exchanging Cat-Sitting for Free Accommodation
Chef Bans Rude Diners From Restaurant, Gives Staff Member the Money From $1,200 Bill
83-Year-Old Japanese Man Becomes the Oldest Person To Sail Solo Across the Pacific Ocean
Terri Irwin Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Late Husband Steve Irwin
Former NFL Player Redefines Himself as a Motivational Speaker and Inspires Millions
84-Year-Old Woman Graduates College With a Diploma 67 Years in the Making

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]