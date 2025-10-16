These Disney Princess-Inspired Bridal Dresses Will Make You Believe in Happily Ever After

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KURAUDIA（クラウディア）official (@kuraudia.weddingdress)

Disney princesses are some of the most iconic characters from childhood, but there’s no reason their magic can’t be appreciated in adulthood too. Japanese bridal brand KURAUDIA recently revealed a stunning Disney-inspired wedding dress collection, giving brides the chance to embody their favorite princesses on their special day.

The new collection reimagines eight of Disney’s famous princesses, including Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Tiana, and Rapunzel. Each gown captures the unique charm of the princess it’s inspired by through luxurious fabrics in vibrant colors, finished with a touch of sparkle. The Belle-inspired design beautifully reimagines her iconic golden gown from Beauty and the Beast, while the Cinderella dress shimmers like the one conjured by her fairy godmother for the royal ball.

KURAUDIA also introduced a Winnie the Pooh-inspired gown, made from a honey-yellow fabric and adorned with gold motifs featuring the characters from the classic story. There’s even a complementing menswear suit, complete with a waistcoat featuring the same Pooh-inspired details. There are also two additional designs inspired by Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia, proving that KURAUDIA can transform just about any character into a stunning gown.

Check out the collection below and find out more on the KURAUDIA website.

