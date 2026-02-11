The Couple at Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Is Real And Actually Got Married at the Super Bowl

Embed from Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was packed with scenes of Puerto Rican joy. As such, a lively wedding wasn’t out of place of the narrative on display. And yet, this wasn’t just another performance. The wedding ceremony that doubled as Lady Gaga’s surprise reveal was an actual marriage taking place live in front of 70,000 people.

The bride and groom in question have been revealed to be Eleisa “Elli” Aparicio and Thomas “Tommy” Wolter, a Southern California couple. The pair got engaged in October 2024, and, as Bad Bunny fans, dreamed of using his song “Baile Inolvidable” (“Unforgettable Dance” in Spanish) for their first dance as husband and wife.

That’s why, when the couple realized they had 15 spare wedding announcements to mail out, they decided to send some to local businesses with hopes of getting some wedding freebies. They also mailed one to the Puerto Rican star himself. “They were like, ‘Why don’t we send one to Bad Bunny? Lots of people send wedding invitations to him, so why not,’” director Hamish Hamilton told Variety.

To their surprise, Bad Bunny’s office reached out to them. “They thought, ‘Amazing, maybe we’ll get a signed photo. But they were invited to a Zoom call, which they thought was kind of weird.” Hamilton added. There, they were pitched something bigger: getting married at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco as part of Bad Bunny’s performance.

“And so, they went from planning to play it at their wedding to being on the Super Bowl with him live, singing it,” creative director Harriet Cuddeford said. “And with the bonus prize of Lady Gaga being the wedding singer as well.” With this, the couple joined the cast of 330 people that made up the show—a mind-boggling sum that doesn’t even account the people that played the bushes.

The couple not only got their wish, but they also became part of a history-making performance. “An overprinting of wedding invitations led to a series of events where they wound up getting married during Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl!” Hamilton said. As for the couple, they couldn’t be happier. The groom marked the occasion with an Instagram post, writing, “An unforgettable dance with the love of my life. Cannot thank @badbunnypr enough for this beautiful opportunity of a lifetime.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Tommy (@teezuspiece)

