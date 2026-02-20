Disneyland Is Opening Its Haunted Mansion’s Courtyard To Wedding Ceremonies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodatdisneyland (@foodatdisneyland)

Beginning July 2026, the Haunted Mansion Courtyard at Disneyland Park will operate as an official ceremony venue. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the site allows couples to hold intimate weddings directly in front of one of the park’s most recognized attractions. Disney manages the experience through Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.

The venue sits at the entrance to the Haunted Mansion in New Orleans Square. Guests gather along brick walkways that lead to the stately Southern-style facade. Tall white columns rise across the front of the building, while symmetrical balconies and detailed ironwork frame the upper levels. Manicured greenery softens the edges of the structure, yet the architecture remains the focal point.

Because the design already carries strong visual identity, couples do not need elaborate staging. Instead, the iconic mansion itself creates a formal and structural backdrop. Photographs place the couple directly in front of an attraction that millions of visitors recognize immediately.

Since its debut in 1969, the Haunted Mansion has become one of Disneyland’s defining attractions. Its exterior stands apart from thrill rides and modern builds; it presents a calm, stately presence that contrasts with the ghostly narrative inside. Over time, the mansion has developed a loyal fan base, seasonal overlays, and deep ties to Disney park history.

As a result, the building functions as more than themed architecture. It represents a long-running piece of Disneyland storytelling. Couples who choose a Haunted Mansion Courtyard wedding connect their ceremony to that legacy. The location signals familiarity and nostalgia within the Disney parks community.

The Haunted Mansion Courtyard wedding accommodates up to 25 guests, including the couple. Therefore, the space supports small ceremonies and vow renewals rather than large events. Disney arranges seating and a defined altar area within the courtyard to maintain clear views and an orderly flow. Afterward, couples transition to a separate Disneyland Resort venue for their reception.

By opening this courtyard as a wedding venue, Disneyland turns a historic attraction into a setting for real-life milestones. The result is a ceremony framed not only by architecture, but by decades of shared park memories.

