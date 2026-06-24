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Wedding Ceremony Gets Rained on But Newlyweds Have the Best Reaction

By Regina Sienra on June 24, 2026

In many cultures around the world, rain on your wedding is considered good luck. If that’s the case, Faith and Thad Barrington are off to a great start! The pair had been constantly checking the weather in the weeks leading up to their outdoor lakeside ceremony, finding that there was a 0% chance of rain for the day of the event. When the prediction turned out to be wrong, they instantly leaned into it, creating some unforgettable memories.

When the wedding kicked off, the sky was mostly blue with some clouds over them. However, 15 minutes into the ceremony, it began to sprinkle on the couple and their 65 guests. The soft rain quickly turned into a full-on downpour by the time they reached the exchanging of rings.

Despite the drenching surprise, the rain turned out to be a blessing in disguise. “Thad did not consciously notice the rain being as heavy as it was due to being so caught up in the moment. Until it started raining, I was struggling to be as present as I could be,” the bride told People Magazine. “The second the downpour began, I experienced so much euphoria. Everything started to feel so real, and it was as if our wedding was always designed to turn out this way.”

Already drenched from the rain, Barrington got an idea as she and her new husband walked back down the aisle. “I don’t remember thinking. I only remember looking at Thad and saying, ‘Let’s jump in the lake!’ And so we ran together to the dock. I tossed my bouquet to the side, Thad did the same with his glasses, and we sprinted into the water,” the bride recalls. “It was the most perfect sacrament to our marriage, and we were both experiencing elation beyond understanding.”

Pictures from the event captured the couple sprinting towards the water, and kissing in the middle of the lake as if no one was watching. “Such special memories were created through that sequence of events. My dress and his suit were somehow unscathed, and the photos came out beautifully,” Barrington adds. Although it didn’t rain again, the reception was held under a pavilion, and guests dried off either in the sun or using towels and hand driers.

While the Barringtons were afraid of the rain ruining their perfect day, now they wouldn’t have it any other way. “It seems so silly that I was once worried about it raining during the ceremony,” the bride admits. “To us, it was perfect and created our absolute favorite memories.”

Faith and Thad Barrington were afraid that rain would ruin their wedding ceremony.

When it started to sprinkle, they simply embraced it. All drenched from the rain, the couple even jumped into a lake.

“It seems so silly that I was once worried about it raining during the ceremony. To us, it was perfect and created our absolute favorite memories.”

Sources: Sudden Downpour Drenches Wedding Guests. Then the Bride and Groom Did Something Totally Unexpected (Exclusive)

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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