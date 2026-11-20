What do bats have to do with tequila? My Modern Met Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim attended National Geographic’s first-ever Explorers Table at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C., where he had the chance to find out.

The immersive dining experience brought together renowned bat conservationist Dr. Rodrigo Medellín, alongside chef Christian Irabién of the Michelin Guide-recommended Mexican restaurant, Amparo Fondita. Together, they guided guests through a specially curated, multi-course menu exploring the fascinating connections between biodiversity, ecosystems, and food and drink.

One of the highlights of the evening was a mezcal and tequila tasting curated by tequila expert David Suro-Piñera. Guests learned about the surprising and important role bats play in pollinating agave plants, which are used to make Mexican spirits. They sipped on sustainable, artisanal drinks while learning how protecting the nocturnal pollinators preserves the centuries-old tradition of producing mezcal and tequila.

Beyond sampling delicious food and drinks, attendees also had the opportunity to hear stories from the experts, ask questions, and discover how protecting nature can have a meaningful impact on the things we eat and drink.

“My favorite part of the evening,” Kim says, “was hearing National Geographic Explorer at Large and bat conservationist Dr. Rodrigo Medellín, award-winning chef Christian Irabién, and restaurateur and tequila specialist David Suro-Piñera talk about how their work came together in the meal we shared. And the conversations with the people at my table made the evening even more memorable.”

Check out some photos from the event below and find out more about the National Geographic Museum of Exploration on the museum’s website.

My Modern Met Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim recently had the privilege of attending National Geographic’s first-ever Explorers Table at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C.

The immersive dining experience brought together renowned bat conservationist Dr. Rodrigo Medellín, alongside chef Christian Irabién.

Guests learned about the surprising and important role bats play in pollinating agave plants, which are used to make Mexican spirits.

The event gave guests a deeper appreciation for where our food comes from and how much depends on the natural world.

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