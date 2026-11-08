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Legendary Mexican Photographer Graciela Iturbide Honored With Leica Hall of Fame Award

By Regina Sienra on November 8, 2026
Photo by Graciela Iturbide, winner of Leica Hall of Fame award 2026

Juchitán, Oaxaca, Mexico 1986 © Graciela Iturbide/Leica Hall of Fame Award 2026, Leica Gallery Wetzlar 2026

Mexican photographer Graciela Iturbide is celebrated among the creative community for her enigmatic yet eye-catching visual language. Her unique blend of mysticism, tradition, and identity, mostly shot in black and white, has earned Iturbide a place among the upper echelons of contemporary photography. Now, in recognition of her life’s work, Iturbide has been inducted into the Leica Hall of Fame.

The photographic equipment company has commended Iturbide’s oeuvre as, “Iconic images that have become etched into the collective memory are a testament to their work, touching the viewer and illustrating the ‘conditio humana’ in a timeless manner.” Iturbide is the first Latin American photographer to receive this honor, joining other legendary creatives like Steve McCurry, Joel Meyerowitz, Walter Vogel, Barbara Klemm, and Nick Út.

Born in Mexico City in 1942, Iturbide was immersed in photography from a young age, as her father was a devoted amateur photographer. She also surrounded herself with some of the most innovative creatives in her home country, working as an assistant to photographer Manuel Álvarez Bravo for a year. The death of her six-year-old daughter Claudia had a profound effect on her, prompting her to pursue a career as a professional photographer. In 1975, at age 33, she celebrated her first photographic exhibit in her hometown, and opened her first New York show the following year.

For the photographer, a picture’s quality has less to do with composition and more with what it can awaken in the viewer. “Difficult to say what a good photograph is made of. But for me, a good picture is the one that makes the other person feel something,” Iturbide says. In addition to the Leica Hall of Fame Award, Iturbide’s photograph Na’ Lupe Pan, taken in the southern state of Oaxaca in 1986, has been named Leica Picture of the Year 2026.

To showcase her work, Leica is celebrating an accompanying exhibition at the Leica Gallery in Wetzlar, Germany. Featuring over 50 photographs, the pictures include works from five different series. The first, and most famous, is Juchitán, comprised by pictures taken in this city with a large Zapotec presence, between 1979 and 1988; México Clásicas (1974–2008); Pájaros, featuring pictures of birds, a recurring symbol in her work, from 1987–1998, Desierto de Sonora, with images shot in the Sonora Desert in 1979; and Viajes, made up of photographs taken during her travels around Ecuador, Panama, Argentina, and Cuba.

The exhibition will be open through January 3, 2027. The Leica Gallery in Mexico City will also showcase Iturbide’s work from November 12, 2026, to January 24, 2027. To learn more, visit Leica’s website and follow Leica on Instagram.

Mexican contemporary photographer Graciela Iturbide has been honored with the Leica Hall of Fame Award 2026.

Photo by Graciela Iturbide, winner of Leica Hall of Fame award 2026

Quito, Ecuador 1982 © Graciela Iturbide/Leica Hall of Fame Award 2026, Leica Gallery Wetzlar 2026

Photo by Graciela Iturbide, winner of Leica Hall of Fame award 2026

Sonora Desert, Mexico 1979 © Graciela Iturbide/Leica Hall of Fame Award 2026, Leica Gallery Wetzlar 2026

Photo by Graciela Iturbide, winner of Leica Hall of Fame award 2026

Jano, Ocumichu, Mexico 1980 © Graciela Iturbide/Leica Hall of Fame Award 2026, Leica Gallery Wetzlar 2026

Photo by Graciela Iturbide, winner of Leica Hall of Fame award 2026

The Film, Havana, Cuba 1974 © Graciela Iturbide/Leica Hall of Fame Award 2026, Leica Gallery Wetzlar 2026

Photo by Graciela Iturbide, winner of Leica Hall of Fame award 2026

Portrait Graciela Iturbide © Images courtesy of Leica LATAM/Manolo Márquez

Exhibition Information:
Graciela Iturbide et. al
Celebration of Photography
October 9, 2026–January 3, 2027
Leica Gallery Wetzlar
Am Leitz-Park 5, Wetzlar, Germany

November 12–January 24, 2027
Leica Gallery Mexico City
Presidente Masaryk 422-B, Polanco, Mexico City, Mexico

Leica Camera: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Leica Camera.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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