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50 Years of Collecting: A Forthcoming Photo Exhibition Examines the Past Through Portraiture

By Sara Barnes on November 9, 2026
Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Abraham Lincoln”
Artist: Alexander Gardner
Albumen silver print
1865
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; Frederick Hill Meserve Collection

Since its advent, photography has changed the way we experience and remember culture. Portrait photography, in particular, helps to catalog those who have an outsized impact on society. A forthcoming exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery looks back at portrait photography, what it can tell us about American history and culture, and how it helped shape the two. The show, titled Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting, features more than 120 works from the institution’s collection—including never-before-exhibited pieces.

Photographic Memory celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Portrait Gallery’s photographic repertoire. Photos now account for nearly half of the museum’s total holdings, but that wasn’t always the case. Photography didn’t enter the museum’s collection until 1976—the year of the U.S. bicentennial—when it expanded its collecting mandate to include photography. This shift mattered; without it, the Portrait Gallery couldn’t feature people important in U.S. history who never sat for a painted portrait or posed for a sculpture.

Although the show covers 50 years of collecting, some photographs in the exhibition are much older. One notable work includes a 1846 daguerreotype (the first publicly available photo process) of Dolley Madison by John Plumbe Jr. In the show, it’s paired with a 1843 half-plate daguerreotype of President John Quincy Adams. This marks the first time that the earliest known photograph of a U.S. president and a first lady have been shown together.

Other pieces in Photographic Memory include iconic images and people beyond politicians. These works include Alexander Gardner’s original “cracked plate” portrait of Abraham Lincoln, images of athletes like Muhammad Ali, singers including Billie Holiday, and artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe and Isamu Noguchi. The exhibition also debuts a portrait of poet and author Amanda Gorman, photographed by Shawn Theodore, and a portrait of actor and activist Christopher Reeve by Herb Ritts. The exhibition also features influential photographers, including Alfred Stieglitz, Dorothea Lange, Ansel Adams, and Gordon Parks.

For history lovers who believe in the power of photography, Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting isn’t a show to miss. The exhibition is organized chronologically, allowing visitors to trace U.S. cultural history and advances in photography.

Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting opens November 14, 2026, and runs through November 7, 2027. The National Portrait Gallery is free to all.

A forthcoming exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery looks back at portrait photography, what it can tell us about American history and culture, and how it helped shape the two.

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“John Quincy Adams”
Artist: Philip Haas
Half-plate daguerreotype
1843
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; Acquired through the generosity of the Secretary of the Smithsonian and the Smithsonian National Board; The Burnett Family Fund; Carl and Marilynn Thoma; Connie and Dennis Keller; Tim Lindholm and Lucy Gaylord Lindholm; Mr. and Mrs. John W. McCarter, Jr.; Mr. and Mrs. Ronald J. Gidwitz; Ellen G. Miles and Neil R. Greene; Ronnyjane Goldsmith; David D. Hiller; Richard and Janet Horwood; and Mary Martell.

The show, titled Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting, features more than 120 works from the institution’s collection—including never-before-exhibited pieces.

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Dolley Madison”
Artist: John Plumbe, Jr.
Quarter-plate daguerreotype
1846
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; acquired through the generosity of the Secretary of the Smithsonian and the Smithsonian National Board; Ann S. and Samuel M. Mencoff; Joseph L. and Emily K. Gidwitz Memorial Foundation; Robert B. and Lynne B. Uhler; John H. Simpson; Armene and Mary Choksi; Tim Lindholm and Lucy Gaylord Lindholm; Ronald and Christina Gidwitz; Ronnyjane Goldsmith; Elena and Robert Allbritton

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Frederick Douglass”
Unidentified Artist
Quarter-plate ambrotype
c. 1856
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; purchase with funds from an anonymous donor

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Ida B. Wells-Barnett”
Artist: Sallie E. Garrity
Collodion print
c. 1893
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Brigham Young”
Artist: Charles DeForest Fredricks

Copy after: Unidentified Artist (Photographer)
Salted paper print with ink wash
c. 1857 (after c. 1847 daguerreotype)
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Red Cloud”
Artist: Charles Milton Bell
Albumen silver print
1880
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Thomas Edison”
Artist: William Kennedy Laurie Dickson
Cyanotype on paper
1890
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Alfred Stieglitz”
Attribution: Paul Burty Haviland
Cyanotype
c. 1910
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution © 2025 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Pare Lorentz”
Artist: Dorothea Lange
Gelatin silver print
1936
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution © The Dorothea Lange Collection, the Oakland Museum of California, City of Oakland. Gift of Paul S. Taylor

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Eleanor Roosevelt”
Artist: Yousuf Karsh
Gelatin silver print
1944
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of Estrellita Karsh in memory of Yousuf Karsh
© Estate of Yousuf Kars

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Lena Horne”
Artist: Philippe Halsman
Gelatin silver print
1954
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution
© Philippe Halsman Archive

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Althea Gibson”
Artist: Genevieve Naylor
Gelatin silver print
1957 (printed c. 1970)
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution © Estate of Genevieve Naylor

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Susan Sontag”
Artist: Peter Hujar
Gelatin silver print
1975
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution
© 2025 The Peter Hujar Archive / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“New York, New York”
Artist: Tseng Kwong Chi
Selenium-toned gelatin silver print
1979 (printed 2017)
© 1979, Muna Tseng Dance Projects, INC.

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Christopher Reeve, Side View, Hollywood”
Artist: Herb Rits Jr.
Gelatin silver print
1996
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution: Gift of the Herb Ritts Foundation
© Herb Ritts Foundation

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Spike Lee”
Artist: Jesse Frohman
Inkjet print
1999 (printed 2014)
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of the artist; 2017 Portrait of a National Prize Recipient
© 1999 Jesse Frohman

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Mnêmosynê, Afrolinquistica – a portrait of Poet Laureate Amanda S. Gorman, 2018”
Artist: Shawn Theodore
Inkjet print
2018
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution
© 2018 Shawn Theodore

Image From Daguerreotypes to Digital: National Portrait Gallery Celebrates 50 Years of Collecting Photography

“Chef José Andrés”
Artist: Martin Schoeller
Inkjet print
2020
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution
© Martin Schoeller

Exhibition Information:
Photographic Memory: Fifty Years of Collecting
November 14, 2026–November 7, 2027
National Portrait Gallery
8th and G Streets NW, Washington, D.C., 20001, U.S.A.

National Portrait Gallery: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Smithsonian Institution.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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