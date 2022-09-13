Celebrate Nature Through Art When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes

One of our favorite ways to honor nature is to create artwork inspired by it. But where do you begin? Depicting nature, whether it’s realistically or abstractly, can be a challenge; that’s why it’s always helpful to have a teacher to guide you as you learn new techniques and ways of thinking. For that, look no further than My Modern Met Academy. Our online e-learning platform boasts classes that will get you in tune with nature. Best of all, you can watch them anywhere and as many times as you like. That’s right—when you purchase a class, it’s yours forever. This makes it easy to review a lesson if you ever need a refresher.

If you find yourself enthralled by flowers, then you’ll want to enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art with artist Anna Zakirova. In the class, you’ll learn how to press a variety of blooms—from daisies to roses and more. After you’ve pressed those flowers, Zakirova demonstrates how to create botanical art to frame in your home or give as a gift.

Artist Elyse Dodge has created a course that will inspire you to look at idyllic vistas in a whole new way. The class is called Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons, and it's perfect if you enjoy creating both digital and analog art. Using Adobe Illustrator (or a similar graphics program), she'll show you how to transform majestic mountains into colorful, low-poly forms and then translate them onto canvas using acrylic paint.

Our other nature-inspired classes are all focused on painting. They are Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale; Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics by Megan Elizabeth; and Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting taught by Dimitra Milan.

Love nature? Honor it through creativity when you enroll in a class on My Modern Met Academy.

Through courses like Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, you'll learn to press flowers.

The course Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons will show you a new way to depict vistas.

Learn a variety of abstract techniques in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings.

Learn to paint the dappled light you see through the trees when you enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Combine abstraction and realism in the best-selling Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

