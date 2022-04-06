Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Is Taking Hilarious Entries for 2022 Contest

Every year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards brings a smile to our faces. Photographers enter their best wildlife photography—with a humorous twist, of course—for the chance to win prizes like a safari in Kenya. All this is also to benefit wildlife, with the contest pairing with a different conservation non-profit each year. The 2022 contest kicked off, appropriately, on April Fool's Day and, in celebration, the competition decided to release a few never-before-seen photos from last year.

The high quality of the photos speaks to the incredible pool of photographs entered into each year's competition. From two bears cubs in the middle of a “proposal” to foxes chuckling over what must have been a funny joke, the photos are both technically crisp and full of laughs. They're a great way to get excited for what's to come.

For 2022, the contest has six categories—Creatures of the Air, Creatures of the Land, Underwater Category, Video Category, Junior Category, and Portfolio Category. Their charity partner is the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN), a UK non-profit that supports conservation leaders working in their home communities.

As always, the competition is free to enter. The judging panel includes a wide-range of experts like award-winning comedian Russell Kane, underwater film and diving aficionado Luke Inman, and world-renowned wildlife photographers Daisy Gilhardini, Will Burrard-Lucas, and Tim Laman.

You have until September 1, 2022 to submit your entry for this year's contest. Winners will be announced in December.

The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are now taking entries.

Get inspired to enter with these unseen images from last year's contest.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

